WWE SmackDown: Big E Retains Intercontinental Championship In Triple Threat Match

✖

Big E defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship on Friday night during SmackDown against Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn in an excellent triple threat match. The match was the final match of the show before Edge's appearance to close the broadcast, an important position to be sure. And the three men, who have been intertwined on television for weeks now, did not disappoint.

Early in the match, Apollo Crews hit an eye-popping moonsault off the ring apron to the outside before the first commercial break.

When they came back, all three men took turns on offense. There was also some cool triple threat moves between them, as you'd expect in this kind of match.

At the end of the match, Zayn hit E with a Helluva Kick. Then on the outside, Zayn and Crews got into it and Apollo used a press slam to throw Zayn past the time keeper's area. Crews then got back in the ring and walked right into a Big Ending for the pinfall.