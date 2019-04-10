WWE SmackDown: Braun Strowman Makes Surprise Appearance, Attacks Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe’s streak of dominant wins may have just hit a road block.

Just 48 hours after Joe pinned Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania in less than one minute, Joe had another dominating performance during SmackDown. At least for a minute.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following a brief celebration between Carmella and R-Truth where Carmella was celebrating her Women’s Battle Royal victory at WrestleMania, Joe’s theme music came on and the WWE United States Champion stormed to the ring.

He quickly laid waste to R-Truth and screamed into the microphone that he was ready to take out absolutely anyone, possible faster than he did Mysterio. Someone answered that challenge and it was none other than WWE RAW star Braun Strowman.

Joe had a shocked look on his face as an animated Strowman stormed down to the ring. They got into a brawl that saw both men get in some offense but Strowman fail to hit his power slam on Joe.

Joe retreated up the ramp and looked back at the ring in bewilderment at Strowman’s appearance.

The announcers wondered aloud if one week ahead of the Superstar Shake-Up this was a sign of what’s to come. They anticipated how great a Joe vs. Braun feud could be and we would have to concur.