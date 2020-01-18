Daniel Bryan vs. Bray Wyatt Match at the Royal Rumble Gets a New Stipulation

This week’s Friday Night SmackDown opened with a promo from Kane, who was decked in out in his full ring gear and red mask. The Knox County Mayor and former WWE Champion cut a promo about the Royal Rumble being just nine nights away and the importance the match can have for whoever wins it before announcing he would take part in the Men’s Rumble match. It wasn’t long however until he was interrupted by Bray Wyatt, who pointed to the picture of Kane hanging up inside the Firefly Fun House. Wyatt said he’d never forget the rivalry he and Kane had (cutting to images from their feud back in 2013.)

Suddenly the light in the arena came out, and The Fiend crawled his way out from under the ring through a hole in the canvas. The two had a staredown before Kane smiled.

“What took you so long?” he asked.

Wyatt turned around and suddenly Daniel Bryan appeared, knocking him off his feet with a Running Knee. Bryan continued to rain down strikes until Wyatt retreated back to the hole in the ring. Bryan managed to grab a couple of The Fiend’s dreadlocks before he disappeared.

Bryan was approached for an interview backstage, and he angrily spoke about how Wyatt disappears every time he’s in trouble. He decides the only way to prevent that is if their Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble becomes a Strap Match.

Check out the updated card for the Royal Rumble below. The event will take place on Jan. 26 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.