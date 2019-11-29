WWE SmackDown: New Firefly Funhouse Member To Be Revealed

There’s not a lot advertised for tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX, but the one segment that is being advertised is creating some buzz among fans.

WWE’s official SmackDown preview only has one note:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Who or what will be revealed as the new face in “Firefly Fun House?” “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt was pushed both physically and mentally in a Survivor Series showdown with Daniel Bryan. Perhaps Friday Night SmackDown may provide a glimpse into where the Universal Champion’s mind is now at. Wyatt will reveal a new face in “Firefly Fun House” this Friday. Will someone or something be joining the crew of Huskus the Pig Boy, Abby the Witch, Mercy the Buzzard and Rambling Rabbit? Will they have a new friend? Or does Wyatt have something much bigger and sinister in store? Wanna come play? Catch Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.

With SmackDown airing the day after the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, and with many people still spending time with family traveling in from out of town, WWE is expecting a lower rating for this show, which explains the lack of emphasis on the show this week.

SmackDown takes place at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama tonight. It also will feature the return of 205 Live after the show was absent last week. 205 Live will stream on the WWE Network immediately following SmackDown, just as it has in the past.

Who do you think Wyatt will reveal as the new member of his Funhouse? Let us know in the comments section below and follow me on Twitter @ryandroste for all the latest in the world of pro wrestling.