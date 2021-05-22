WWE SmackDown: Cesaro Brutally Attacked by Seth Rollins After Rematch Challenge to Roman Reigns

✖

Tonight's SmackDown teased earlier in the night that it would address what happened at WrestleMania Backlash, and it certainly did. Reigns was out to address the crowd and his big Championship win, saying 'I believe myself to be a humble man, in fact, I take every opportunity I can to teach my sons about humility Paul. To be completely honest, I don't like to brag on live television, so I'm going to take this special opportunity to let my special counsel celebrate me."

Heyman looked a little confused, but he picked up the microphone, saying it was a unique surprise. He then talked about how Reigns scared The Fiend off to Raw, KO'd Kevin Owens, scored the most dominant pinfall when he stacked Edge and Daniel Bryan, taking out Braun Strowman, and then his exiling of Daniel Bryan from SmackDown.

Then he talked about taking out Cesaro, celebrating that Reigns took out Cesaro without any help and defeated him at his own game. Jey looked a little frustrated next to him, but Reigns was loving it and was all smiles.

Heyman then asked what else he could do for Reigns, and Reigns asked for his cousin. Instead out came Cesaro, who had his arm in a sling. Cesaro was looking for Seth Rollins but as he described, heard Reigns yapping and yapping, and so he came out to the ring. Cesaro then said the sling was nothing but a flesh wound, and then he challenged Reigns to a match for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell.

Reigns was like "you want to do this again?" but it all was cut off by Rollins, who came out and attacked Cesaro, ripping off his sling and brutally beating him down. he then came out again and attack Cesaro after security came out, and after escaping again he nailed Cesaro with a Curb Stomp.

We don't know how bad the injury is to Cesaro's arm, but it's not going to be any better after this attack. As for if the title match happens, we'll have to wait and see, but you get the impression that we might see a Triple Threat match between Reigns, Cesaro, and Rollins, and I'm perfectly fine with that.

