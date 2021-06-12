WWE's Cesaro Makes SmackDown Return and Embarrasses Seth Rollins

✖

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown featured the celebrated return of Bayley's Ding Dong, Hellow talk show, and her guest for this anticipated episode was none other than Seth Rollins. Rollins couldn't have been happier to be her guest, and had nothing but compliments for what Bayley has done, both to Bianca Belair (or Belanca) and with her talk show. They shared laughs about what Rollins had been up to as well, but those smiles turned to frowns when Cesaro made his return to SmackDown, and he seemed to be fully recovered after dishing out a beatdown to Rollins and trashing the set in the process.

It started with Rollins playing back the clip where Bayley taunted Belair, including all of the screens with her laughing. He couldn't have been more complimentary of Bayley's ability to get under Belair's skin, and Bayley returned the favor.

She then played a clip of Rollins beating down Cesaro a few weeks ago, throwing Cesaro into the steel steps and knocking him out. When we returned from the clip, Rollins looked unhappy, and Bayley looked tense, but soon they revealed it was just a fake-out.

Bayley started laughing and then Rollins started laughing, and they were having a ball until the doorbell rang. Bayley didn't know who it was and neither did Rollins, and they assumed it was the other one getting them a gift.

Rollins offered to answer the door, but he didn't like what he saw when he opened it. When the camera switched angles we saw it was none other than Cesaro on the other side of the door, and he soon started hitting Rollins with punches.

He caught him off guard and knocked him down, and in the process, Rollins' pants ripped and came off. Cesaro kept up the attack though, causing Rollins to roll around on the mat as he attempted to get up and get his bearings.

Rollins managed. to get out of the ring, but not until Cesaro sent Rollins through the door, over the chair, and through pretty much everything else, destroying Bayleys' set in the process. He even threw a chair at Rollins as he was running away, but it missed, and Rollins went over the barricade and got away.

Bayley looked crushed that her set was destroyed, and Cesaro looked pretty happy with sending Rollins running.

