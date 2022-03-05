WWE SmackDown Just Crowned a New Intercontinental Champion

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn had his first title defense tonight on WWE SmackDown, and it was against WWE Superstar Ricochet. As you’d expect from the talents in the ring, the offense was flying and people were hitting the grand at a frantic pace. At one point it appeared that Zayn had the match in hand, but Ricochet kicked out. Then they both needed up flying over the top rope and to the ground below, and when Ricochet got back in Zayn surprised him on the turnbuckle and knocked him out of the ring. Then the Jackass music hit.

Johnny Knoxville then came to the ring and started getting in Zayn’s face, and Zayn hit the ropes and taunted back. That distraction was enough to give Ricochet the space he needed, as when Zan turned around Ricochet took advantage and sent Zayn reeling to the mat, pinning him for the 3-count, making Ricochet your new Intercontinental Champion.

Zayn couldn’t believe it, and Ricochet celebrated his win with the title while Knoxville was celebrating on his way backstage. Knoxville just had a hand in costing Zayn his precious title, and you know Zayn is going to look for revenge sooner than later.

That is likely to be at WrestleMania 38, but it was assumed that the title would be in play. That appears not to be the case, but knowing these two, the match should be no less entertaining.

