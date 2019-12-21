WWE SmackDown: Huge Number One Contender Match Announced For Next Week

We will find out who will face Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble next week during WWE SmackDown.

The main event of this week’s SmackDown saw Daniel Bryan and The Miz wrestle King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler in a tag team match. The bout ended with Ziggler tapping out to a figure four leglock from The Miz.

Immediately after the finish, it was revealed that there will be a triple threat match next week on SmackDown between Corbin, Bryan, and The Miz with the winner going on to face Wyatt for the title at the Rumble in Houston next month.

After the announcement, the lights flickered off in the arena as Wyatt’s laugh came on over the loud speakers with all three men in the ring looking bewildered as the broadcast went off the air.

After the show went off the air, Wyatt did appear in front of the live crowd.

