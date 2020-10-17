WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan Returns, Teases Feud with Seth Rollins

Daniel Bryan made his first appearance in WWE's ThunderDome during SmackDown on Friday night. The former world champion has been out of action for the last several months due to the birth of his second child with Brie Bella. Upon entering the ring in the ThunderDome for the first time, he screamed "I love the ThunderDome!" after talking about how great it was to see the faces of the WWE Universe. He also pointed out Brie and his oldest daughter were on one of the screens among the virtual crowd.

Bryan pomoted the matches and talked about meeting the new mix of talent that's going to be on SmackDown for the next year. He talked about being excited for Bianca Belair, Riott Squad and said he can't wait to get in the ring with Kevin Owens, Aleister Black, and Apollo Crews.

At that point, Seth Rollins' theme song came on and he interrupted Bryan, walking out on the stage. Seth said that Bryan must have baby brain because he forgot to mention him, the Savior. He then asked Bryan which side of history he would like to be on, saying that "when it comes to the greater good, either you're with me or you're against me." Rollins said that he assumes that Bryan is smart enough to stand by him and mold the future of SmackDown.

Bryan called Rollins' vision "just kind of dumb." He said it's dumb "like a sports coat without a shirt," the outfit Rollins was wearing. Rollins then attacked Bryan, but Bryan came back and quickly went on offense. He hit the Yes Kicks before Rollins rolled out of the ring and retreated up the ramp. At that point, Rey Mysterio's theme song came on and Rey and Dominick walked on the stage, forcing Rollins back into the ring.

Bryan exited the ring after Rollins tried to convince him to join him once again. Murphy's theme song came on and he ran out to the ring just before the Mysterios attacked. However, Murphy then turned on Rollins and took him down. Rollins was thrown out of the ring and he ran backstage.

The Mysterios glared at Murphy, with the announcers wondering how much of the heat had to do with Aalyah Mysterio. Buddy extended his hand to the men, but they both exited the ring without shaking.