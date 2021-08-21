WWE SmackDown: Edge Is Going to Burn Down Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

✖

Edge came out to address the WWE crowd to kick off tonight's SmackDown, and after a montage of Seth Rollins berating him played, Edge had some things to say. "Seth I saw what you said last week, but more importantly I heard what you said. I really heard what you said, and it sat with me," Edge said. "You're boot on the back of my neck, my face mashed into the Money in the Bank briefcase. I know it was 2014 but I still feel it like it was yesterday. I'll be honest, I was worried. I was worried about my way of life, my wife, and my kids, and last week you threatened all of those three things again. Now, I know what that Curb Stomp can do to me. I do have a triple fusion in my neck. I know that if you hit that Curb Stomp it ends my career. It ends my way of life. It ends my ability to be the father that I need to be."

"And I get it, you threatened those things and that's the thing to do to face Edge, those are the games you play to hit me in the heart, but at the end of the day I know they're mind games," Edge said.

"Except with you Seth. I take my cues from the eyes, and when I look in your eyes you mean everything you say. You're an all-time talent, I'll never take that away from you, but you have pushed me into a dark place. You have pushed me into a place that I do not like to go because it is so hard to come back. And because if I'm being truthful, it's because I like it. You have made me find a place in my heart where the blood runs black," Edge said

"See I do see clearly on this day. I see that at SummerSlam, I don't have to beat you, I have to break you. I have to humble you. And Seth, at SummerSlam, I am going to burn you down," Edge said.

We'll see if Rollins responds, but Edge just set the tone for what we can expect at SummerSlam pretty well.

Here's the official description for tonight's SmackDown:

"Just 24 hours before SummerSlam, John Cena and Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make their final statements, Edge returns ahead of his matchup against Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio squares off with Jey Uso. Don't miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX."

Here's the current card:

John Cena and Roman Reigns make final statements

Edge Returns

Rey Mysterio vs Jey Uso

