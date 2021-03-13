WWE SmackDown Sets Up Special Guest Enforcer for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship Match at Fastlane

✖

Tonight's SmackDown was pretty eventful in the second hour, and it all came down to Roman Reigns, who came to the ring alongside Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. They came to the ring so Reigns could sign the contract alongside Daniel Bryan for their match at Fastlane, and after Pearce introduced it Reigns got in his face and Pearce gave him a chair. Reigns smiled and started talking to Bryan, saying he agreed to the match a couple of weeks ago, but this week he isn't feeling it.

Reigns said he's not signing it, "you don't deserve it". Bryan said "well I'm excited so I'm going to sign it." He then said he wouldn't think the head of the table would be afraid. He then said that a lot of people over the years have thought Bryan was better than him and said last week he proved it by doing something Reigns could never do, and that was make Jey Uso quit.

He then said maybe he should be the self-proclaimed ruler of the island, head of the table, and more. He just kept going, and it was clearly irritating Reigns. He then said, "are you going to smash me or are you too afraid?"

Reigns then signed it and made it official. Bryan said he was going to make Reigns tap out like he did Jey Uso. Uso then picked up the table and threw it out of the ring. He also declared himself the special match enforcer, but he was then interrupted by Edge.

Edge then said he should have a one on one match against Jey Uso to decide who would be the match enforcer at Fastlane, and Pearce made the match official Edge then attacked Uso and Reigns, and chaos broke out. We then saw Bryan hit Reigns, but Edge threw Bryan away, so Bryan hit Edge with a running knee to end SmackDown.

Here's the official description for tonight's SmackDown.

"On an action-packed Friday Night SmackDown, Daniel Bryan and Universal Champion Roman Reigns make their WWE Fastlane title bout official, Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks join Kevin Owens on “The KO Show,” Intercontinental Champion Big E returns to the blue brand and much more! It all kicks off at 8/7 C on FOX!"

Here's the card:

Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns Fastlane Contract Signing

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks Appear on the KO Show

Big E Returns

