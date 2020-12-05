WWE SmackDown Fans Can't Handle Dominik Mysterio's Pink Turtleneck

Tonight's SmackDown was full of build for TLC, but it also featured the Mysterio family together with their newest member Buddy Murphy, who is, of course, dating Aalyah Mysterio. That said, if you saw the Mysterio family come out or just observed them around the ring during Murphy's match against Baron Corbin, you also likely noticed Dominik's bright pink turtleneck, which also featured a gold chain. It was a look right out of the 90s, though it could've also been inspired by Lonely Island (I mean they did have an album titled Turtleneck and chain). He pulled it off, but it didn't take long for fans to start talking about it, and we've collected some of the reactions to it starting on the next slide.

If you missed Dominik's bright wardrobe choice, you can check it out right here. ".@WWE_Murphy takes on #King @BaronCorbinWWE NEXT on #SmackDown! @11Aalyah @DomMysterio35 @reymysterio"

Fans also had something to say about Corbin's security goons, who were wearing black suits and looking like secret service agents, but most of the talk was on the pink turtleneck, and you can check out the reactions starting on the next slide.

Here's the official description for tonight's SmackDown.

A tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, a rematch between Murphy vs. King Corbin and a main event tag team showdown pitting Kevin Owens & Otis against Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Jey Uso. Don't miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7C on FOX.

