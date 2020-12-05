WWE SmackDown Fans Can't Handle Dominik Mysterio's Pink Turtleneck
Tonight's SmackDown was full of build for TLC, but it also featured the Mysterio family together with their newest member Buddy Murphy, who is, of course, dating Aalyah Mysterio. That said, if you saw the Mysterio family come out or just observed them around the ring during Murphy's match against Baron Corbin, you also likely noticed Dominik's bright pink turtleneck, which also featured a gold chain. It was a look right out of the 90s, though it could've also been inspired by Lonely Island (I mean they did have an album titled Turtleneck and chain). He pulled it off, but it didn't take long for fans to start talking about it, and we've collected some of the reactions to it starting on the next slide.
If you missed Dominik's bright wardrobe choice, you can check it out right here. ".@WWE_Murphy takes on #King @BaronCorbinWWE NEXT on #SmackDown! @11Aalyah @DomMysterio35 @reymysterio"
.@WWE_Murphy takes on #King @BaronCorbinWWE NEXT on #SmackDown!@11Aalyah @DomMysterio35 @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/9paDbDDIpp— WWE (@WWE) December 5, 2020
Fans also had something to say about Corbin's security goons, who were wearing black suits and looking like secret service agents, but most of the talk was on the pink turtleneck, and you can check out the reactions starting on the next slide.
Here's the official description for tonight's SmackDown.
A tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, a rematch between Murphy vs. King Corbin and a main event tag team showdown pitting Kevin Owens & Otis against Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Jey Uso. Don't miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7C on FOX.
Roman Reigns Talks to Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens and Otis vs Roman Reigns and Jey Uso
King Corbin vs Murphy
What did you think of SmackDown? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
Wow
Many fans are just not sure how to feel about the brightly colored turtleneck, but it does make a wow statement.
I’m not too sure about the pink turtleneck Dominik Mysterio is wearing. It’s very ummm, wow.— 💙🖤 𝓒𝓲𝓼𝓼𝓪 𝓦𝔂𝓪𝓽𝓽 🖤💙 (@CissaWyatt) December 5, 2020
A Shot
Others just look at it as taking your shot, and are perfectly fine with it.
Domenick mysterio is just in heat check mode with these fits right now. Pink turtle neck is a shot from the hashmarks— DAD Sabre Jr. (@_blacksabrejr) December 5, 2020
How High
Others can't stop thinking of scenes from How High.
@WWEUniverse @WWE #SmackDown @WWEonFOX I keep flashing back to that scene in How High with the baby powder🤣
Blondie, Shinsuke & Zane vs Big E, Mysterio & GOAT
Blondie got dropped on his shiney pink ass🤣
GOAT put Zane into the announce table but then Blondie knocked him down https://t.co/ztrdZOK3TC— Nilou Achtland, your Bitch Goddess (@NilouAchtland) December 5, 2020
Turtleneck & Chain
Others think it's Dominik's sweater's fault that they were attacked in the first place.
I’m 99% sure Blake and Cutler wouldn’t have attacked the Mysterio family if Dominik had just not work a pink turtleneck and chain combo— Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) December 5, 2020
The Highlight
Others could care less about the match and are just loving the turtleneck.
The real highlight of this match is Dominik Mysterio’s hot pink turtleneck— Chris Creature’s Creepy Christmas (@ChrisCreature) December 5, 2020
Others weren't feeling the pink, though they also weren't feeling Corbin's goons either.
I don’t know what’s worse.— (Current Vacancy) Stan Account (@Obi_Two_Kenobi) December 5, 2020
Dominik Mysterio’s neon pink turtle neck or Corbin’s goons with the black hoodies and suit jackets. #FashionPolice #SmackDown
