Watch: LA Knight Launches a New Faction Before WWE SmackDown

LA Knight arrived on WWE’s main roster ahead this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, confirming that he has pivoted to a manager role. His new group, Knight Model Management, is going to center around him sponsoring male model wrestlers, with the first being former Retribution member Mace (now known as Face). WWE released the full video segment involving Knight on Sunday on Twitter.

Knight, formerly an Impact World Champion and NWA World Tag Team Champion as Eli Drake, arrived in WWE at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day in February 2021. He wound up feuding with Cameron Grimes and Ted DiBiase over the Million Dollar Championship for a good portion of the year, but by the start of this year he had gradually turned babyface while feuding with the Dirty Dawgs and Imperium. His last match took place at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 38 weekend, losing to Gunther.

EXCLUSIVE🚨



LA Knight's promo before SmackDown with Mace!



This looks promising man. SmackDown is gonna get GREAT when this guy shows up. Can't wait. pic.twitter.com/DN09cMcj2d — Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) April 17, 2022

