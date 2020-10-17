WWE SmackDown Moved To FS1 Next Week Due To World Series

Just like last year, WWE SmackDown will be forced to move networks due to the World Series. WWE announced that next week's show will air on FS1 rather than FOX proper due to the Fall Classic. Last year when SmackDown was moved to FS1, the show drew, by far, the lowest viewership in its history - just 888,000 viewers. For comparison's sake, the debut episode on FOX just a few weeks earlier had drawn 3.9 million viewers.

The World Series has yet to be determined, but we do know that it will be game three of the series next Friday night. It will either be the Los Angeles Dodgers or Atlanta Braves taking on the Tampa Bay Rays or Houston Astros.

Next week's SmackDown will be the go-home (final) television for the next WWE PPV event, Hell In A Cell. The card so far for Hell In A Cell is as follows:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso WWE Championship Hell In A Cell Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Hell In A Cell Match

Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Which match are you most excited for at this year's Hell In A Cell PPV event?