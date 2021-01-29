WWE SmackDown: What To Expect Tonight (January 29th)

✖

The final show in advance of Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble takes place tonight as WWE presents SmackDown on FOX. The go-home show for what is traditionally the second or third biggest WWE show of the years was always must-see television in year's past, so what does WWE have ready for tonight's SmackDown? The biggest segment being promoted is a war of words sit-down between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens in advance of their Last Man Standing Match at the Royal Rumble.

Via WWE.com:

From all-encompassing brawls of pure brutality through the WWE ThunderDome to Tables, Ladders and Chairs and Steel Cage Matches, the volatile rivalry between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens has only grown more intense with each passing week. Tonight, Michael Cole will sit down with “The Head of the Table” and his resilient challenger en route to their Last Man Standing Match for the Universal Title at Sunday’s Royal Rumble. Don’t miss Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.

The company is also promoting a match between Bianca Belair and Bayley: