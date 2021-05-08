WWE SmackDown Superstars Make Shocking Return

✖

Tonight's Retro SmackDown kicked off with the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns coming out to the ring with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso at his side, and fans were eager to hear what he had to say after his defeat and exile of Daniel Bryan from SmackDown. Last week Reigns was able to take down Bryan and send him off of SmackDown for good, and everyone knew he would have something to say about it all after such a big win. Reigns was all smiles in the ring, and the question was, would Cesaro attempt to take him down again?

Reigns watched the recap of what happened last week, and then Heyman decided to do a 10 bell salute to Bryan. He made the ding noises himself, and Reigns got a kick out of it.

Reigns then addressed the ThunderDome, saying "Daniel Bryan, I'm a man of my word,. I did what I said I was going to do. I put everything on my back and I carried it, and because of this, you should acknowledge me. You should celebrate me, you should thank me, because I always give you what you want."

"I even gave Daniel Bryan what he wanted," Reigns said. "He didn't want to be here. So I smashed him, I bent him, and I got rid of him. Because if he wanted to be here all he had to do was acknowledge me. He couldn't, so we got rid of him. With his absence, we've replaced him. We've replaced him with someone with who will most certainly acknowledge me."

Then Jimmy Uso came out to the ring, and Jey was elated. Jimmy's been out with a knee injury, but he seems ready to go now. he came to the ring and embraced Reigns, and Reigns looked happy.

Then Cesaro came out to the ring and addressed Reigns. He asked if he just replaced Daniel Bryan, and then said "I think I speak for everyone when I say that. you can never replace Dniel Bryan. I don't have time for you Roman because I have my match" and then Seth Rollins came out as Reigns laughed to ambush Cesaro.

Then Teddy Long showed up to announce that if Cesaro could beat Rollins tonight he would get his Championship match against Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash.

