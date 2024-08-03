WWE SmackDown: Unholy Union Retain Women’s Tag Team Championships With Help From Former NXT Star

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown including a title defense for the Unholy Union. Former champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill exercised their rematch clause after losing at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland. While Belair and Cargill certainly have the power on their side, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn can’t be counted out when it comes to their smarts. During the match, the two former champs showed Cleveland what they were made of however Fyre and Dawn had an extra trick up their sleeves. For weeks it has been teased that former NXT star Blair Davenport would officially be making her debut after her main roster call up earlier this year.

While she has been on SmackDown feuding with Naomi, it appears she’s also been in cahoots with the champs as she helped them retain the gold with a disqualification finish. This shocked fans who were hoping to see Belair and Cargill win, but it sets the stage for a much bigger storyline between them and Unholy Union. While Cargill and Belair have certainly helped elevate the division, now it’s time for a new team to pick up the ball and keep the momentum going while also giving Davenport more exposure in a huge story.

Speaking to ComicBook at the SummerSlam junket, Cargill spoke about her partnership with Belair and what she’s enjoyed most about being under her tutelage. “Yeah, I think it’s been a great experience just working with one another and just being able to be selfless and having the chemistry in the ring and just going out there and giving each other ideas, right? I mean, now I’ve been watching her run her comebacks and run everything for the longest,” Cargill said. “So I’m like, hey, like, she’s so good at what she does. She really doesn’t need the advice.

But one thing she does is she helps me in the ring. Between her and and Naomi helping me out and trying to figure out, ‘hey, this makes sense here,’ because I’ve never had to work with someone; I’ve always had a solo run. And so has she, so we’re both trying to figure out. And her husband is a great contributor to that because he’s worked in the tag team division for the majority of his career. So, it’s been amazing. I’ve really learned a lot about myself working in a tag team division.”

