WWE SmackDown: Zelina Vega Moves to Queen’s Crown Tournament Final Round

After the semifinal round of WWE’s King of the Ring tournament, it was time for the semifinal round of the Queen’s Crown tournament, and it was Carmella and Zelina Vega taking on each other for the coveted spot. Vega and Carmella locked up immediately but then separated, and then Carmella tried to get a pin. Then Vega tried to roll up Carmella but she kicked out. Then Carmella applied an Arm Bar on Vega, wearing her down, and Vega then went to get to her feet but Carmella then brought her back down and locked it in again.

Carmella then applied more pressure to the arm and hit a sweet Arm Drag, but Carmella landed a big kick that sent Vega towards the corner. Vega was bleeding a bit as the kick was right to her face, which they had agreed not to do, and Vega was in full rage mode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vega hit a flurry of punches and that’s when Carmella went to get her mask, but Liv Morgan took the mask and wouldn’t let Carmella have it. She then threatened to punch her and that sent Carmella running into the ring, only to be met by Vega, who slammed her down and rolled her up for the pin, and that was all she wrote for Carmella.

You can find the official description for tonight’s Supersized SmackDown below.

“The Beast is back en route to his Universal Title Match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Plus, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch against Sasha Banks, King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown Semifinal showdowns and so much more, on a two-and-a-half hour Supersized SmackDown airing tonight at 8/7 C on FS1 with the last half hour commercial-free.”

Here’s the full card:

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks (non title match)

Naomi vs Sonya Deville

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs The Street Profits (title match)

Finn Balor vs Sami Zayn (King of the Ring Semifinals)

Carmella vs Zelina Vega (Queen’s Crown Semifinals)

What have you thought of tonight’s SmackDown? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!