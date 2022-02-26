WWE SmackDown’s Sasha Banks and Naomi are Now a Tag Team

The Women’s Tag Team Division has needed some new blood for a minute now, and the division just got put on notice during tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. During the night Sasha Banks had a match against Shotzi, but before they got their match started Naomi’s music hit and she came and sat with the commentary team for the match. Banks was able to get a win over Shotzi relatively quickly thanks to some innovative offense and a submission, and after the win, Naomi joined her in the ring and revealed that they are now a Tag Team and are looking to get those Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Naomi said, “I just want to say, you’re looking at the next WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions!” Banks celebrated next to her and the two looked thrilled to be teaming up, so it’s only a matter of time before we see that match-up happen.

Currently, the Women’s Tag Team Championships are held by Queen Zelina and Carmella, who have been calling Raw home as of late. Now there is some big competition for them, and we could very well be looking at the next Women’s Tag Team Champions.

The Women’s Tag Team Division has taken a hit over the past year thanks to injuries, releases, and split-ups. Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. were a team but they were split up and have turned on each other, while Shotzi and Nox were a team before Tegan Nox was released last year.

Natalya and Tamina were dominant Champions but after losing their titles they were split up in the WWE Draft, with Natalya on SmackDown and Tamina on Raw. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were another dominating team, but that team drifted apart after they lost the titles and since Jax has departed the company in another round of releases.

As you can see, the division could use some additional teams, so now at least Vega and Carmella have some lethal competition.

