Photo: Sonya Deville Says Her Feud With Mandy Rose is Over

The months-long feud between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose came to a close back at SummerSlam when Rose beat Deville in a violent No Disqualification match. In reality, Deville took time off from WWE after a stalker broke into her house and was promptly arrested, but in the storyline the loss forced Deville to "leave" WWE. On Tuesday she took to Instagram to post a photo with Rose (her best friend in real life) and claimed that, at least in kayfabe, the two had patched things up.

"Nothin can stop us, we all the way up. And Mandy apologized so we good😎 #webackbitches #besties #resolved," Deville wrote.

There's a good chance this won't amount to anything once Deville is actually back on WWE television, but it's interesting to see her try and continue their storyline even while she's absent from WWE programming. Rose was recently traded to Raw as part of a storyline involving Otis and The Miz and has since started up a tag team with Dana Brooke.

View this post on Instagram Name this team... ⤵️⤵️💪🏻💗 @ashasebera_danabrooke #RAW @wwe A post shared by Mandy Rose (@mandysacs) on Oct 12, 2020 at 9:22pm PDT

Both Rose and Brooke were drafted to stay on Raw during the 2020 WWE Draft. However while most of the 2020 picks were used to keep wrestlers on the same brands, a good chunk of the roster wound up swapping shows. Here's the full list of every wrestler who moved:

Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Naomi, Bianca Beliar, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, The Miz & John Morrison, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods, Murphy, Drew Gulak, Tucker, Bray Wyatt, The Street Profits, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Alexa Bliss, Elias, Lacey Evans, Sheamus, Nikki Cross, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Apollo Crews, Aleister Black, Natalya, The Riott Squad, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado, Billie Kay and Zelina Vega.

