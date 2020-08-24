Here's Why WWE Changed the Stipulation for Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose at SummerSlam

✖

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville competed in a No Disqualification, Loser Leaves WWE match on Sunday night at the SummerSlam pay-per-view. However that was far from WWE's original plan for the two, but it appears real-life events forced WWE to make the change. The two were originally supposed to compete in a Hair vs. Hair Match (Deville had attacked Rose several weeks prior and cut part of her signature blonde hair), but Deville changed up the stipulation on the final episode of Friday Night SmackDown before the show.

According to Dave Meltzer via the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE made the change after a request was made by Deville's lawyer. Back on Aug. 16 South Carolina man Phillip Thomas II broke into Deville's Florida home with the alleged attempt to kidnap her. Deville and Rose (who was staying in her house) escaped the house and alerted the police, who arrested Thomas.

Meltzer said Deville's lawyer advised her to not get her head shaved while she deals with the upcoming legal proceedings and trial. And while Deville did lose the match, she's not actually leaving the company.

.... goodbye — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 24, 2020

Bye bye Sonya ✌🏻... maybe ya should have thought that one through more🤷‍♀️ #SummerSlam — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) August 24, 2020

Deville has commented publicly via social media and court documents regarding what happened with the break-in. WWE has declined from mentioning it outright on television, though it was alluded to on SmackDown.

Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance. 🖤 — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 17, 2020

Check out the full results from Sunday night's SummerSlam event below:

United States Championship: Apollo Crews def. MVP

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Asuka

Raw Women's Championship: The Street Profits def. Andrade and Angel Garza

No Disqualification, Loser Leaves WWE: Mandy Rose def. Sonya Deville

Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka def. Sasha Banks

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt def. Braun Strowman

Roman Reigns returns from absence

