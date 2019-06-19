WWE Stomping Grounds Full Card

WWE’s latest pay-per-view, Stomping Grounds, take place on Sunday at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

The event will feature both world champions in rematches from the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia about two weeks back, as well as Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans, Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet. The show will continue to have the spectre of Brock Lesnar hanging over it, as “The Beast” still has the Money in the Bank contract he can use on either Universal Champion Seth Rollins or WWE Champion Kofi Kingston at any time.

Check out the full card for the Stomping Grounds event below.

Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin (w/ Special Guest Referee)

Rollins successfully retained his Universal Championship against Corbin at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia after rolling him up while Corbin got into a shouting match with a WWE referee. Once the rematch was booked, Corbin announced that he would get to pick the special guest referee.

As of this writing we still don’t know who Corbin’s pick is, as Rollins has battered all of his previous choices with a steel chair.

WWE Champion Kofi Kinston vs. Dolph Ziggler (Steel Cage Match)

Kofi Kingston retained his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler at the Super ShowDown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia back on June 7, but Ziggler wasn’t satisfied after the match was over. Ziggler blamed a distraction from Xavier Woods as the cause of his loss, and stated he wanted one more match against Kingston that was definitively one-on-one. He then called for a steel cage match, which was announced later in the show.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans was unsuccessful in beating Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship back at Money in the Bank, but thanks to a well-timed Women’s Right she was able to cost Lynch her SmackDown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair minutes later. The sneak attack enraged Lynch, leading to a rematch with the “Sassy Southern Belle.”

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

Back on June 4 Bliss appeared on an episode of SmackDown Live via the Wild Card Rule and defeated Charlotte Flair and Carmella in a triple threat to earn a shot at Bayley’s SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Bliss will have some backup in her corner for the match in the form of Nikki Cross. Over the past few weeks Bliss has managed to convince Cross that the two are friends and that Bayley is a backstabbing bully.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns was moments away from spearing Shane McMahon and winning his match at Super ShowDown, but a surprise Claymore kick from Drew McIntyre helped the 49-year-old McMahon pick up a shocking upset win over “The Big Dog.”

Reigns has since set his sight on McIntyre, and the two will clash in a rematch from WrestleMania 35 back in April.

United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet

After beating Joe for the United States Championship in controversial fashion and suffering an injury at Money in the Bank, Rey Mysterio relinquished the title back to Joe.

On the June 17 episode of Raw Ricochet earned his first shot at the US Title by winning a five-way elimination match against The Miz, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley and Cesaro.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. Heavy Machinery

Back in late May Heavy Machinery challenged Daniel Bryan and Rowan to a title match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Bryan and Rowan accepted, but then continued to push the match back week after week.

Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak

On a recent episode of 205 Live a four-way match for a shot at the Cruiserweight Championship ended in controversy when Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa pinned Oney Lorcan and Humberto Carrillo at the same time and were both declared winners. A week later, Drake Maverick decided that both men would challenge Tony Nese in a triple threat.

Big E and Xavier Woods vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The New Day has had beef with Kevin Owens ever since he betrayed Kofi Kingston just one week after being made an honorary member of the group. With Big E back in action, the trio have had multiple matches against Owens and Sami Zayn in different variations of tag matches each week.

With Kingston busy with his cage match, E and Xavier Woods will take on Owens and Zayn.