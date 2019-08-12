WWE SummerSlam: Alexa Bliss Surprises with Buzz Lightyear Gear

Alexa Bliss has been slowly working her way back to the top, and it seems like Bliss will be taking on a kooky new vibe the more she works together with current tag team partner Nikki Cross. Alexa Bliss has shown off her love of pop culture through her gear numerous times in the past, but her latest definitely took fans by surprising as she defended her and Nikki Cross’ Women’s Tag Team Championship titles in full Buzz Lightyear gear.

During the kickoff show for WWE SummerSlam 2019, Bliss and Cross took on the Iiconics, and Bliss even went an extra step further by threatening them with her “laser” as Buzz Lightyear often does in the Toy Story films.

Alexa Bliss has spent the majority of her run with the WWE with a more villainous persona, but against the Iiconics she certainly seems like much less of a villain. Especially when throwing in moves like his laser, it’s no mystery as to why Bliss and Cross were able to retain their Tag Team Championship. The fourth Toy Story movie recently made its way through theaters, so this was a perfect time for this kind of shout out too! It’s just another bit of attention to detail that fans love from Alexa Bliss’ work.

