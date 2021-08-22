WWE SummerSlam: Edge Revived The Brood's Entrance and WWE Fans Are Losing It

By Connor Casey

After giving Seth Rollins a blood bath on this week's Friday Night SmackDown, Edge fully revived The Brood's classic entrance for his match with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam on Saturday. The Brood were one of the most beloved factions of the Attitude Era, thanks to their outstanding entrance music and fiery arrival for their matches. "The Rated-R Superstar" was surrounded by a ring of fire as he arrived in the arena on a rising platform.

Fans proceeded to lose their minds inside Allegiant Stadium, as well as at home. You can see some of the best reactions to Edge's entrance in the list below!

