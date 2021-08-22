WWE SummerSlam: Edge Revived The Brood's Entrance and WWE Fans Are Losing It
After giving Seth Rollins a blood bath on this week's Friday Night SmackDown, Edge fully revived The Brood's classic entrance for his match with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam on Saturday. The Brood were one of the most beloved factions of the Attitude Era, thanks to their outstanding entrance music and fiery arrival for their matches. "The Rated-R Superstar" was surrounded by a ring of fire as he arrived in the arena on a rising platform.
Fans proceeded to lose their minds inside Allegiant Stadium, as well as at home. You can see some of the best reactions to Edge's entrance in the list below!
HELL YES! EDGE GOING FULL BROOD!!! THIS RULES #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/JSbp7pBSJo— Ricky Stawks (@2Sweet444Life) August 22, 2021
It's Back!
The Brood entrance, this is insane. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/8y5BXq2aJM— CM ᴘᴜɴᴋᴇʀ #FreePalestine (@PunkerSZN) August 22, 2021
Beware, Take Care
LEGENDARY. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#SummerSlam @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/rmD5OBrA2s— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
Shades Have Returned
Edge brought out the shades, yeah this gonna be special.— Ahmed🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 22, 2021
Bring it Back Full-Time
This was so fucking cool, Brood Edge needs to become a permanent thing. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/5FtS7nFNK3— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) August 22, 2021
Straight Fire
that @EdgeRatedR intro tho 🔥🔥🔥— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) August 22, 2021
Goat Status
The Brood entrance is forever GOATed!@EdgeRatedR 🔥 🔥 🔥
(via @WWE) #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/M1qPosfvZl— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 22, 2021