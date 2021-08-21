Edge Taunts Seth Rollins With Bloody Throwback to The Brood

✖

Edge kicked off SmackDown with an impassioned promo to Seth Rollins, who he said had pushed him to some dark places he was hoping never to revisit again. His facial expression as he ended the promo seemed almost sinister, but most chalked it up to Edge being pissed and this taking him to a very angry place. What most did not see coming though was what would happen when Seth Rollins would come out. to the ring, and that was a shocking moment that also served as throwback to Edge's days as part of The Brood, and it also involved a massive blood bath, which you can see hit Rollins like a truck in the video below.

Rollins was going on about Edge and was looking pretty confident until the lights went red and started flicking. Then Edge's face popped up on the screen, and he had that same sinister expression. He then taunted Rollins a bit and all of the sudden a huge amount of what appeared to be muddy blood came rushing down on top of Rollins, sending him down to the mat.

He was absolutely covered, and he looked irate (which makes sense, as he was wearing an all-white suit). It looks like Rollins might have bitten off more than he can chew, and guess we'll find out at SummerSlam.

Edge was formerly part of a faction of vampires known as The Brood alongside Gangrel and Christian. They wore white shirts and had a Blood Bath gimmick that would happen with the same red lights (though obviously different, it was the 90s after all). We'll have to wait and see if anything else from that run makes it into Edge's match at SummerSlam.

Here's the current full card for this weekend's big event:

Roman Reigns (C) vs John Cena (Universal Championship)

Bobby Lashley (C) vs Goldberg (WWE Championship)

Bianca Belair (C) vs Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women's Championship)

The Usos (C) vs The Mysterios (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

AJ Styles and Omos (C) vs Randy Orton and Riddle (Raw Tag Team Championships)

Sheamus (C) vs Damian Priest (United States Championship)

Edge vs Seth Rollins

Alexa Bliss vs Eva Marie

Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal

SummerSlam kicks off Saturday at 8 PM EST (7 PM EST for the Kickoff Show) on Peacock.

