WWE SummerSlam 2023 Date and Location Announced

WWE announced on Tuesday that this year's SummerSlam premium live event will take place at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Aug. 5. The announcement noted that this will be the first time the home of the Detroit Lions has hosted a WWE event since WrestleMania 23 in 2007 and the first time Michigan has hosted a SummerSlam since 1993. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on April 14 via Ticketmaster.

"We are excited for Ford Field to host WWE's biggest event of the summer and look forward to the WWE Universe converging on Detroit to celebrate SummerSlam's long-awaited return to Michigan," Dan Ventrelle, WWE's Executive Vice President of Talent, said in the official press release.

"Landing WWE SummerSlam at Ford Field is a signature win for Detroit and continues the momentum of the Detroit Sports Commission in attracting major sporting events to the region," DSC Executive Director Dave Beachnau added. "Metro Detroit enjoys a special place in WWE history and has produced many iconic moments. Thank you to the entire WWE family for entrusting us with this incredible opportunity, and we look forward to delivering a first-class experience."

