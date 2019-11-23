Former WWE World Champion in Chicago for Survivor Series Weekend

A former WWE World Champion is in town for Survivor Series weekend.

PWInsider confirmed that Sheamus has been brought in to Chicago by WWE, something that has actually been no secret all week (more on that in a second). It’s unclear whether he will actually be used at either NXT TakeOver or Survivor Series, but we do know that Sheamus was cleared for an in-ring return about two months ago and has just been waiting for an opportunity to return.

All of this could also be solely for promotional appearances. As mentioned, it has been no secret that Sheamus was set to take part in WWE activities this weekend. Earlier this week, Cricket Wireless promoted the fact that they would feature a Q&A on Twitter with Sasha Banks and Sheamus, hosted by The Miz. That Q&A takes place on Saturday. Sheamus also promoted the appearance on his Twitter page.

Join us here on 11/23 for a LIVE Twitter Q&A hosted by @MikeTheMiz, with guests @SashaBanksWWE and @WWESheamus! What do you want to ask the Superstars? Tweet us using #AskSashaSheamus. pic.twitter.com/2LKKkCNwXJ — Cricket Wireless (@Cricketnation) November 19, 2019

Sheamus has been out of action since the SmackDown that followed WrestleMania 35 last spring. He suffered a concussion and has had an ongoing fight with spinal stenosis. He was more active over the summer, making some public appearances for WWE, including at the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in July.

During a promotional tour of the Philippines over the summer, Sheamus said, “I’m trying to get better. I miss the ring” when asked about his injuries. He has continued to film his workout series for YouTube during his absence and even was seen sporting a new haircut in preparation for a movie role.

New direction… Business in front. Party in back. pic.twitter.com/ACjWCWg3Ag — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 23, 2019

Outside of a possible run-in situation, the only spots on the card where it would seem that Sheamus could fit in this weekend and be added to a match would be as a mystery member of Team NXT at Survivor Series or as the surprise member of Ciampa’s team at NXT TakeOver. While not traditionally thought of as an NXT guy, he has performed there in the past. There’s also always the possibility of an injury angle that could take someone out of a match and allow Sheamus to be inserted into their position.