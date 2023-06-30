Lil Uzi Vert Samples Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE Theme on Pink Tape

Since he walked into the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center for NXT TakeOver: Dallas, Shinsuke Nakamura's entrance music has been championed as one of the best themes in the company. Utilizing critically-acclaimed violinist Lee England Jr. for the the instrumentals and fan-favorite duo CFO$ for the producing, "The Rising Sun" has accompanied Nakamura for just about every major moment in his career. It didn't take long for WWE audiences to learn the tune either, as every Nakamura entrance these days is showered with whoas and ohs from those in attendance. As evident by a recent album track, Nakamura's theme has made fans outside of the professional wrestling world too.

Multi-platinum recording artist and noted WWE fan Lil Uzi Vert dropped the long-awaited Pink Tape today. The 26-song album is headlined by pre-release "Just Wanna Rock" but includes a number of noteworthy features like Travis Scott and Don Toliver. The 14th track will catch the ear of wrestling fans, as it is titled "Nakamura" and samples the King of Strong Style's WWE theme.

(Photo: WWE)

"Nakamura" also features a couple of lyrical nods to the WWE world.

"On my bully, so I'm standing like a bulldog (Grr) / I'm thе king of the ring, I could take off for ya (Woah)," Uzi raps in the second verse.

"We not sellin' mid, we be gettin' flock off (Yeah) / Feel like Nakamura jumpin' off the top, dog (Woah)," Uzi's third verse on "Nakamura" goes.

This sample comes just three months after Uzi appeared at WWE WrestleMania 39. There, he performed his hit "Just Wanna Rock" ahead of then-Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos' entrance.

"Oh my God, that feels really, really good (to know that WWE talents were feeling my music). I can't believe it. I just can't believe I'm here, I can't believe I saw so many people that I always wanted to see my whole life. It's crazy. I can't believe it," Uzi said. "And throw up the 'one' (with The Usos)? Oh man. I wanted to get in the ring."

After his performance, WWE backstage correspondent Cathy Kelley caught up with Uzi, where he revealed that he intends to be at WWE WrestleMania 40 next year.

"I was ready to get in the ring but you know, you'll see me, April, Philadelphia, 2024," Uzi revealed. "So, I don't wanna give up all the surprises but you'll see me there. Oh, for sure (I gotta do it in my hometown)."

Pink Tape is streaming now on all music platforms.