WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Xavier Woods Teams With Rapper Mega Ran For Hype Video

While the New Day’s largest member, Big E, is set to defend the world heavyweight championship on this year’s Crown Jewel, which is set to launch shortly, teammate Xavier Woods is looking to achieve a dream of his own as he seeks to become the next King of the Ring by battling against the Demon, Finn Balor. Teaming up with the musician Mega Ran, Woods has revealed a brand new collaboration with the rapper to hype up his upcoming match.

The video by Mega Ran can be seen on the rapper’s Official Twitter Account, with the musician throwing out lyrics over some high flying moves by Woods as he prepares to stare down Finn Balor in hopes of becoming the next King of the Ring:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Xavier Woods, speaking with the Into The Danger Zone Podcast, expressed his desire to become the next King of the Ring, while examining the importance of the title:

“To me, the crown is a representation of passing the test. The Heavyweight Championship is a representation of climbing the mountain and beating the person on top, extremely important. As an academic. I want to be tested. I want my test, my Scantron, to do my essay. Let me present in front of the class, test me. Test me so I can know if I will pass or fail, so I know,” he continued. “I don’t necessarily think that I’ve earned anything because I have yet to be tested in the way that I feel a king would be tested. That’s why I want it so bad. Because, yeah, it’s cool to have the crown and do a gimmick and all this stuff with it. But on a deeper note as like a human as Austin Watson, I want that test so that I can know. So I’ve talked all this stuff about King of the Ring and all this stuff. But if I went out and just underperformed. Alright, cool. I know now and I’ll shut up. But like, you want a draw? That to me is it. Winning one match? Anybody can win one match on a given day, winning a full tournament on one night? That’s not something that happens at random to anyone.”

This year’s Crown Jewel is set to air at 12PM Easter Today, with the card of the pay-per-view event being the following: