WWE Survivor Series 2021: Raw Wins Brand Showdown, Roman Reigns Undefeated, and Full Results

WWE’s Survivor Series is finally here, and both Raw and SmackDown have a number of interesting storylines in the mix for the pay-per-view. The main show starts tonight at 7 PM CST, and will be available to stream on Peacock’s streaming service. Right now there are several singles matches, a Tag Team contest, and two brand vs brand matches split into Men’s and Women’s matchups, and as always, there is the promise of a surprise appearance or two. The big rumor is that The Rock might show up to kick off a feud with Roman Reigns, though nothing has been confirmed.

The other more likely surprise appearance is Brock Lesnar, who even teased that he would be showing up after being suspended and fined $1 million dollars for his tirade against a cameraman and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, who he gave an F5. Since then Lesnar has been absent from SmackDown, but he could very well be coming to the ring tonight.

It will also be interesting to see who comes out on top in the Champion vs Champion matches. The first is between Roman Reigns and Big E while the second is between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Both will return to their respective brands after the match, but this will possibly set up new storylines on both brands.

Big E vs Roman Reigns Result

It was finally time for the main event, which featured WWE Champion Big E taking on Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and after the introductions, it was time to finally have the match. They circled each other for a minute and then they locked up. Big E looked confident and Reigns looked a little unsure, and then they locked up again. This time Big E threw Reigns back into the corner and charged forward and Reigns rolled out of the ring to catch a quick breather. Reigns got back in and Big E tried to lift him but Reigns broke free and they traded punches. Big E threw Reigns into the ropes but Reigns launched a flying punch and sent him hard to the mat.

Then Reigns unloaded more punches and kicks on Big E before slamming him into the turnbuckle and hitting him with more punches. He slammed him into the other turnbuckle and then punched him down again.

Reigns stopped himself after Big E threw him and he knocked Big E down, but Big E returned the favor and slammed Reigns down next. He then kicked him and set him up on the ring apron. After a few punches he set up for a splash but Reigns rolled out of the way and Big E landed hard on the side of the ring.

Reigns then hit a big drive by kick that sent Big Back down to the floor. Big E might have hurt his knee a bit, and then Reigns kept throwing punches at his head in the corner. He then hit a huge uppercut on Big E and went for a pin but Big E kicked out.

Reigns hit an elbow and went for another pin but Big E kicked out again. Reigns locked in a hold but Big E got out of it, though Reigns caught Big E’s charge off the ropes with an elbow to the face and went for a pin, but Big E kicked out.

Big E sent Reigns into the corner but Reigns kicked him in the face and cut off his rally, and then he sent Big E hard to the mat with a huge kick but Big E kicked out of the pin. Reigns jawed at the crowd a bit and then threw Big E out of the ring. He then punched Big E by the barricade and slammed his face into the post. Reigns got in the ring to break the count and then picked up Big E by the face, but Big E reversed his throw and sent Reigns hard into the steel steps.

Big E managed to get Reigns into a submission but Reigns escaped and rolled Big E up, and then he picked Big E up and again and slammed him down with a one-armed Power Bomb into a pin attempt but Big E kicked out.

Reigns got back on his feet and dodged Big E’s attack and slammed him down with a Rock Bottom but Big E kicked out of the pin attempt. Reigns hit a Superman Punch on Big E but he wasn’t laying down, and then Reigns hit another one, but Big E was back up again. Reigns hit a third and started talking to the crowd. He then set up for a spear but Big E was already up and in front of him, and then Big E went to go or the Big Ending. Reigns went for him but Big E dodged him and hit him with a spear that sent him hard to the ground outside the ring.

Big E rolled Reigns back in and then Reigns hit a spear and went for the pin, but Big E kicked out again. Reigns was livid, and then he went to lift him into a guillotine but Big E lifted him instead and slammed him into the corner. Big E then went for a spear but Reigns caught him with the guillotine on the ropes and had to break it at 5.

Reigns then locked it in again in the center of the ring. Big E started to lift Reigns, and he hit a Big Ending. He went for the pin but Reigns grabbed the rope to break it. Then Big E slammed Reigns into the barricade, and he went to lift up Reigns and throw him into the steps, but Reigns reversed it and slammed E’s knee into the steps instead.

Reigns then hit a Superman Punch and then E lifted him up but Reigns got away and kicked the bad knee. He then hit a spear and pinned Big E, and that was enough for the win.

Raw Women’s Survivor Series Team Defeats SmackDown

Then it was time for the Women’s Survivor Series match, and here are the teams.

Team Raw: Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina

Team SmackDown: Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Toni Storm

First up was Storm and Carmella, and Carmella hit Storm first and then tagged in Vega. Storm went after Vega but got an elbow to the face and kicked in the corner. Storm then rolled away and kicked Storm as Carmella 9with her mask) came back in, but Vega took away her mask. Storm then rolled Carmella up and eliminated her.

Belair came in and Storm tagged in Banks, but Shotzi tagged herself in and went against Belair. They tussled in the corner and Shotzi was in control at first, but then Belair got her down and slammed her down with a waist lock takedown twice. Shotzi slammed down onto Belair and did some damage to her wrist and arm, but Belair got out of it and hit a splash on Shotzi, but Shotzi kicked out of the pin. Belair tagged in Morgan and though she hit her Shotzi kicked out of the pin.

Shotzi tagged in Natalya after getting Morgan over to their corner, and a slam followed, but Morgan kicked out of the pin that came after. Natalya then went for another pin but Morgan kicked out, and then Morgan got a pin attempt in but Natalya kicked out. She punched Morgan and then got sent into the corner, but came out ahead with a huge slam and then a stomp to the back of Morgan’s neck. A dropkick followed and a pin but Morgan kicked out.

Morgan got away and tagged in Ripley, and she hit Natalya with a headbutt and a dropkick to the back of the neck. Natalya kicked out of the pin attempt and punched her in the face. She then hit a German Suplex on Ripley and tagged in Baszler, and they teamed up to slam down Ripley, but Ripley kicked out.

Baszler then went to work on her wrist and then hit a huge slam on Ripley but Ripley kicked out again. Baszler went for a big knee but Ripley evaded and Baszler hit the turnbuckle instead. Banks was going to be tagged in but Shotzi pulled her down and Baszler stayed in.

Ripley propped Baszler up on the top rope but Baszler locked in a submission and got an armbar locked in. Ripley tried to pin her shoulders down and Baszler transitioned into a Kirifuda clutch but Ripley powered out. Storm got some offense in and Vega did as well, and then Baszler got on Ripley’s back, but Ripley was able to go backwards and slam her down.

Then it was Banks vs Belair, and Banks got the upper hand early, but Belair flipped out of it and taunted Banks a bit. Belair then taunted a bit more and picked up Banks but Banks got her into a Bank Statement in the middle of the ring. She got to the ropes but Banks rolled her through before she could grab them. Then Belair picked her up but Banks got away. She went for another move but Banks picked her up and slammed her back. Belair then sent Natalya off the apron but Banks tried to get on her back. She then slammed Belair’s face into the turnbuckle.

Banks hit a DDT on Belair but Ripley saved Belair. Belair rolled over Banks and slammed her down into a pin but Banks kicked out. Belair picked up Banks and went for the K.O.D. but Banks landed on her feet and grabbed her braid. She rolled Belair into the corner and made the tag to Vega. She picked up Vega and threw her down onto Banks but Banks kicked out of the pin.

Vega kicked Banks and sent her towards her corner, and then hit a kick to the face. No one tagged with Banks, and it looked like Vega was going to get the best of her, but Banks held onto the ropes and slammed her head into the turnbuckle. Then Banks tagged in Storm. Banks hit a Backstabber and then Storm finished her off. Then Morgan was in and went for a pin but kicked out.

A headbutt from Storm hurt Morgan and then Morgan got a pin in but Baszler saved Storm. Morgan hit a knee on Storm and then sent Baszler out and then she hit a slam and eliminated Storm. No one came in immediately but Baszler was in, and Morgan hit her with several kicks before Baszler locked in the Clutch. Baszler knocked away Ripley before dragging Morgan to the SD corner, and Shotzi made the tag but Banks tagged herself in after. They hit back-to-back splashes and eliminated Morgan.

Then Ripley was in against Banks and lifted Banks for quite some time before bringing the Suplex down, but Banks kicked out of the pin. Ripley went up top and hit a dropkick, and then she went to hit Banks again but Banks hit a Backstabber, and Shotzi was the legal person. Ripley slammed Shotzi and Natalya had gone over to the other side to knock down Belair, and then it was only Belair. Natalya tagged in and went after Belair but Belair almost got a pin on her.

Then Belair lifted up Natalya and slammed her down hard but Natalya kicked out of the pin. Belair knocked away Banks and Shotzi from the side of the ring and then started punching Natalya, and then she flipped over Baszler and sent her out of the ring. Natalya then slammed Belair down but Belair kicked out.

Banks then tagged in and Shotzi went to tag herself in. Banks had enough and threw Shotzi over the ropes. Banks then pushed her back and then ended up pushing everyone back and they kept pulling her out of the ring until she was counted out.

Then it was Natalya vs Belair, and Natalya got her into a Sharpshooter. Belair managed to push Natalya into Baszler and roll her up for a pin, and then it was only Baszler and Shotzi left. Baszler kicked Belair hard in the face and then locked in the Clutch, but Belair then slammed her down and got the pin.

Belair then went at Shotzi in the corner, but Shotzi locked her legs around Belair’s head and went over the ropes. She broke the hold and went back up top and hit a Crossbody, but Belair rolled through it and picked her up. Shotzi got free and slammed Belair down. Shotzi slammed into Belair’s back and went for a pin but Belair kicked out. Shotzi then went for a DDT but Belair caught it and lifted her up for a K.O.D. She hit it and that was enough for the pin and the win.

The Stolen Egg

We then see Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce in Vince McMahon’s office, and as he starts talking we see the container that held the rare egg is missing. McMahon then sent Deville and Pearce out to find who stole it, and then McMahon said if they couldn’t figure it out by the end of the night he would get to the bottom of it on Raw.

RK-Bro defeat The Usos

It was then time for RK-Bro vs The Usos, and after meeting in the ring it was Riddle and Jimmy. They locked up and Riddle slammed Jimmy down and went for an armbar, but Jimmy got out of it. Jimmy then hit a few headbutts on Riddle and launched him into the corner but Riddle jumped and then charged into Jimmy, and followed it up by picking him up, spinning him around, and slamming him hard to the mat.

Then Orton tagged in and Jimmy was about to get an RKO but he slipped out of the ring and embraced Jey for some encouragement. Then Jey tagged in and went at Orton, hitting Orton in the back of the head and then charging into him several times in the corner. Orton hit a shot right to the nose and that sent Jey reeling, and then he tagged with Riddle to capitalize. Riddle then kicked Jimmy in the face and slammed into him outside of the ring, and then he got back in the ring only to be thrown into the barricade by Jey.

Riddle started punching and slammed Riddle into the barricade again. They then got him back into the ring for a pin attempt but Riddle kicked out. They teamed up again and kicked Riddle and then pulled his legs apart and hurt him further. Riddle crawled towards Orton but Jiey picked him up and slammed him down, cutting off help.

Jey kept up the attack in the corner, isolating him from Orton. They hit him again but then Riddle caught Jey with a kick to the face, giving him a chance to breathe. Jimmy cut off Riddle’s tag again and locked in a chin lock. Riddle hit some elbows to try and get free but Jimmy held on. Riddle hit another elbow but Jimmy kept him just out of reach and then slammed his face down into the mat.

Jimmy locked in another hold on their side of the ring, but Riddle picked Jimmy up until elbows sent him back down. Riddle picked him up again and went for a knee. He got some space and crawled towards Orton, and he finally got the tag. Orton charged at Jey with clotheslines and then body slammed him down and hit another one on Jimmy. He then went for a DDT but Jey got away. Orton slammed his face into the announce desk and then slammed him down again. Jimmy charged in and Orton slammed him into the desk as well.

A superkick to the stomach met Orton in the ring, but then Orton hit his trademark DDT on Jey. He then set up for the RKO, but Jey pushed him away and hit him with a kick, a punch, and another superkick, but then Riddle tagged himself in and unloaded on Jey. He hit a kick on Jey and then hit a knee to the face of Jimmy. He followed it up with a suplex and then a flying punch to Jimmy, though Jimmy slammed him only to get a seton to his stomach. Jey stopped his momentum and went for a pin but Riddle kicked out.

The Usos then teamed-up on Riddle with a Samoan Drop but Riddle kicked out of the following pin. Riddle and Jimmy traded punches, and then Jimmy hit a headbutt and Jey hit a kick to the face. Jey was the legal man, and they teamed up on Orton next. They then hit superkicks on Riddle, but Riddle somehow kicked out of the pin.

Jey lifted Riddle but he escaped and threw Jey into the post, and then he caught Jimmy’s kick but got kicked in the face. Riddle tagged Orton but he got knocked off the side of the ring. Jimmy then went up top and focused on Riddle, and he went for the splash but Orton hit an RKO and took the pin and the win.

Roman is not going to be happy.

Battle Royal Result

Then it was time for the Battle Royal, at least after the Street Profits did a Pizza Hut bit. Omos quickly eliminated Drew Gulak and Shelton Benjamin, and then after a Pizza Hut bit (another one) Otis eliminated R-Truth. Then Omos and Otis went at it before Omos threw out Otis and then everyone battled a bit.

Angel Garza was eliminated by The Street Profits and then Jinder Mahal and The Viking Raiders were eliminated in quick succession. Shanky and Omos faced off, and Omos won by throwing out Shanky. Mansoor went to work on The Dirty Dawgs, but they avoided falling. Then they slammed Monsoor down and sent him over the ropes. Omos gave a big chop to AJ Styles, and then Roode and Ziggler went after Omos but he sent Roode out of the ring. Ziggler tried to talk himself out of being attacked, but then Styles came in and sent him packing.

Omos went after Cesaro and it looked like Zayn tried to team up with Cesaro and Ricochet since they were all on SmackDown. They weren’t going for it and knocked him down. The Street Profits then sent him over the rope and eliminated him, though Cesaro and Ricochet tried to eliminate Montez Ford. Omos then sent Commander Azeez out.

Styles started talking to Azeez and he tried to pull him over the rope, but Omos pulled from the other side. Cesaro then attacked Omos but Apollo Crews is the one that caused him to let Styles go. Omos then got rid of Crews, leaving him to face Ricochet, Cesaro, Ford, and Dawkins. They all attacked him and he pushed them all away. A double dropkick followed and two attacks from Cesaro and Dawkins, but they couldn’t get him over. Omos then got rid of Cesaro and Dawkins, but Ford hit him in the face.

Omos then went to try and get him and he threw him over the ropes. Then it was Ricochet left, and he hit a dropkick and went for Omos’ legs. Ricochet tried to lift him but it didn’t work, and Omos then picked him up and hurled him over the ropes, leaving him as the winner of the Battle Royal.

Roman Reigns and Vince McMahon Meeting

A new segment had Roman Reigns come in to meet Vince McMahon, who showed off Cleopatra’s egg (one of 3 from Red Notice). McMahon then recalled a story about the Rock walking in with $7 in his pocket, and look where he is now. He then said this wasn’t the replica from the movie, but the real one.

McMahon then tried to do a Rock impression and then said the egg was worth 100 million dollars. Reigns said that was as much as his next contract, and then got up and left.

Men’s Survivor Series Defeats Team SmackDown with a Betrayal

Here’s the lineup for tonight’s Men’s Survivor Series Team match:

Team SmackDown: Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin, and Sheamus

Team Raw: Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Austin Theory

First up was Woods taking on Theory, and while Theory hit the ground running, it was Woods who came out on top. Woods was in command, straining Theory’s wrist and arm before tagging in McIntyre and having him toss Theory into the corner and then following it up with a huge chop. McIntyre then hit another massive chop before tagging in Sheamus. McIntyre held Theory and Sheamus chopped him again, and then he held him and tagged in Corbin for another chop.

Corbin sent Theory down to the mat, and thankfully Theory finally got the tag to Hardy as Rollins was tagged in for team Raw. Hardy got Rollins into his corner and went to work, and then both tagged in new teammates in Sheamus and Balor. Sheamus got Balor to the ground and then tagged in Corbin, who celebrated after some stomps.

Corbin tagged in Woods and he went for a pin but Balor kicked out. Balor and Corbin went at it for a while and Balor tried for the tag but Corbin got him into their corner. Balor surprised Corbin with a pin attempt but Corbin kicked out, a pin but Lashley came in and sent him reeling. Then everyone took turns knocking someone out of the ring until Crobin went for Balor, but he missed and ran into the post. Balor knocked him out and went for the Coup De Grace and got the pin on Corbin, eliminating him from the team.

Then it was Hardy vs Balor, and Hardy was in control, hitting a few elbows and punches. Balor hit a dropkick but Hardy kicked out of the pin. Then Balor tagged in Rollins, who hit some kicks and went to work on Hardy. He got them in the Raw corner and they all took shots on Hardy, and then Lashley was tagged in. He charged at Hardy and kept him down until Balor was tagged in again, and he kept Hardy from getting any momentum. Then Balor tagged Rollins in but he got up on the top rope and hit a huge move off the rope to knock both Rollins and Balor down.

Then Lashley took McIntyre and slammed him into the post to help even their odds. Theory was now in and working on Hardy, but Hardy kicked out of the pin. Theory picked up Hardy but Hardy reversed his move and almost pinned him and then tagged in King Woods. Woods knocked over Lashley and then slammed Theory, and then he clotheslined Theory. Woods was knocked down from the post by Lashley, and then Theory tagged in Lashley. Lashley speared Woods and then went for The Hurt Lock, and Woods was out.

Sheamus and Hardy got into the ring to beat down Lashley, but Balor and Rollins went to work on them. They both laid out Sheamus, and then Lashley was in the ring with Hardy. McIntyre made it to his feet though and tagged himself in, and it was one on one.

McIntyre and Lashley traded punches and then McIntyre hit a huge chop. Lashley caught him and slammed him face-first into the mat, and then charged at him full force. Lashley threw McIntyre but then Drew came back and slammed Lashley and threw him out of the ring. Lashley then picked up McIntyre but McIntyre escaped. Then Lashley clotheslined him over the barricade, but McIntyre picked him up and threw him back over the barricade.

At this point the referee counted both Lashley and McIntyre out though, eliminating them. At that point, Rollins taunted McIntyre and Drew laid him out, but he kicked out of the pin from Sheamus. Sheamus gave him an uppercut and then another. Rollins tagged Balor and then Sheamus went for a pin but Balor kicked out.

Then Rollins got back in the ring against Sheamus, and he went to wear him down with a chin lock. Then Sheamus got some room and cleared out both Theory and Rollins, and he put him over the rope and went for his big punches, but Theory grabbed him. Sheamus threw Theory over the ropes and set him up for Hardy, and then both went to town with 10 punches on their chests.

Theory rolled to the ground while Sheamus picked up Rollins, and Sheamus picked him up and slammed him down hard. Sheamus went for a kick but Theory distracted and let Rollins hit a superkick but Sheamus kicked out of the pin. Theory tagged in and went to pin Sheamus and got it, eliminating Sheamus. Sheamus couldn’t believe it, and after they talked Sheamus clocked Theory. Then he started to apologize to Hardy and clotheslined him too, hurting his own team.

Theory tagged in Rollins and went up top, and hit a splash but Hardy kicked out. Rollins and Theory got Hardy up on the top rope, and he knocked them both down and went for a splash. He hit it and pinned Theory, leaving just Hardy and Rollins. They both knocked each other down, and then Rollins hit a huge forearm to the back of Hardy’s head, but Hardy kicked out at the last minute.

Then Rollins went for a Curb Stomp but Hardy countered and slammed him down. He went up top and hit a Swanton but Rollins got his knees up. He hit a Stomp again and got the win, giving the win to Team Raw.

Becky Lynch defeats Charlotte Flair but it wasn’t a clean win

Both women gave it their all right from the get go, and while one would have control for a minute or two, the other would soon come back with a vengeance. At one point Lynch was down for a minute on the floor outside and Flair took that time to go up to the top rope. Lynch would climb back up and throw Flair off of the top rope into the barricade, and it left Flair reeling.

Lynch went to capitalize but Flair picked her up and slammed her back-first onto the barricade, giving Flair a chance to get back to her feet. Flair broke the count and soon Lynch was back in the ring. They jawed at each other for a bit and then they traded hard slaps until Flair clotheslined Lynch.

Flair then kept lapping and punching Lynch and then picked her up. Lynch got to her feet but Flair kicked her feet out from under her and slammed her back down. Then Lynch punched back but Flair got her into the corner and punched and chopped Lynch.

Flair set Lynch up for an attack on her leg but Lynch countered and got a kick in herself. Lynch went for the Dis-arm-her but Flair countered, lifted her up, and slammed Lynch into a pin, but Lynch kicked out.

Lynch would regain control for a minute and try to get a suplex off but Flair countered with a suplex of her own. and got back to her feet quickly. Lynch was still down and Flair would pull her to the center of the ring (and deliver a loud exclamation of “s***” to boot), and then she went up top. Flair went for a Moonsault but Lynch evaded, or she thought, as Flair went for a second one and hit it. She went for a pin but Lynch kicked out.

Lynch then went for a pin but Flair kicked out, and then Flair pulled Lynch’s head over the rope. Lynch took the fight to Flair though with big punches and then a slam to the back of Flair’s neck but Flair kicked out. Lynch hit punches and headbutts and kicks, but Flair caught her kick only for it to be countered into an armbar. Lynch had her pinned but Flair kicked out at 2.

Lynch hit an uppercut and then another, and then Flair caught her with an elbow and went for a pin but Lynch kicked out. Lynch evaded one move but then got caught with Flair’s big boot, but Lynch still got kicked out of the pin.

Lynch got away from Flair and hit a DDT and went for a pin, but Flair kicked out. Flair caught Lynch’s boot but Lynch unleashed a ton of punches and kicks on Flair. She dragged her to the corner and went to the top rope, but she only caught a part of her move. Lynch was able to get the better of the exchange with the Man-handle Slam to the mat but Flair got her foot on the rope.

Lynch went for the Figure Four but didn’t have it fully locked in, though it was causing Flair plenty of pain. They then slapped each other and Flair reversed it, though Lynch got to the ropes.

Charlotte hit a big kick that sent Lynch heading to the floor. Flair hit a moonsault that sent Lynch hard to the floor, and then when she got Lynch back into the ring she tried to lock in an armbar but Lynch got t the ropes. Flair then shit a massive number of chops on Lynch, but Lynch tried to duck underneath. She pinned Lynch but Flair held on to the ropes and the referee caught her. Then she let go and Lynch rolled Flair up and held onto the ropes room, but the referee didn’t see it and called the match for Lynch after a 3-count.

Full Card

Here’s the full current card for WWE’s Survivor Series:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Big E

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin, 1 TBA)

Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Zelina Vega) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, 1 TBA)

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. United States Champion Damian Priest

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

