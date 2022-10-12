WWE Teases Chucky Will Be Part of NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc is right around the corner, and in fitting with its title the event is set to feature all sorts of spooky elements. It appears though Havoc will feature much more than just creepy decorations and fire, as WWE NXT just teased that horror icon Chucky will be a part of the Halloween festivities. Chucky surfaced during a video package revolving around Apollo Crews and Grayson Waller, and during Crews' vision, Chucky could be seen several times. It appears that Crews and Waller will face each other at the event, and Chucky just might make the trip as well.

A partnership with Chucky seems perfectly in keeping with the event, and Chucky recently rebased its second season, so the timing works out quite well. Also, Waller is the perfect kind of easy freaked-out heel to react to someone like Chucky, so you know he'll be running for his life at the first sign of the doll with a giant knife.

Also Crews has been dealing in a bit of the off-beat and supernatural with these visions lately, so maybe this also ties into his new character in some way? Probably not, and really, you don't need much justification for having Chucky be a part of a Halloween event. That just writes itself.

As for the rest of Havoc, you can find the full confirmed card for the event below:

NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs JD McDonagh vs Ilja Dragunov

NXT North American Championship 5-Way Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes vs Oro Mensah vs Wes Lee vs Von Wagner vs Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Weapons Wild Match: Cora Jade vs Roxanne Perez

Ambulance Match (If Julius Loses, Brutus Creed Must Leave NXT): Julius Creed vs Damon Kemp

Halloween Havoc streams on Peacock on October 22nd.

Are you excited for Halloween Havoc? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!