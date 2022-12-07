WWE Champions Shock NXT With Tag Team Title Challenge, Set For NXT Deadline

It was supposed to be a Christmas celebration for the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly on tonight's WWE NXT, but it ended up being anything but a celebration for the Champs. They came out and greeted the crowd dressed in their holiday attire, and for a bit it just seemed like they would carry on without a hitch. That all changed though when former WWE Tag Team Champions The New Day walked in the building, and the crowd lost their minds when Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston took aim at Pretty Deadly. In fact, they are definitely out for those NXT Tag Team Championships, and the match will happen at NXT Deadline.

Once they came out the crowd erupted with New Day Rocks chants, much to Pretty Deadly's dismay. Then the New Day hit the ring and sent the Champs tumbling out of the ring to the floor below. Kingston and Woods then tore apart their setup for their Christmas celebration, and all Pretty Deadly could do is watch.

That's when The New Day caught sight of Pretty Deadly's Tag Team Championships, which were left in haste on the King's throne they had assembled. Woods and Kingston lifted them high and gave fans a possible preview of what will happen soon, and fans won't even have to wait long to see how that plays out, as it will happen this Saturday at NXT Deadline.

Speaking of Deadline, it is where the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge will be held, and you can find the full card for the event below.

NXT Championship: Bron Breuker (C) vs Apollo Crews

Women's Iron Survivor Challenge: Cora Jade vs Roxanne Perez vs Zoey Stark vs Kiana James vs TBD.

Men's Iron Survivor Challenge: Carmelo Hayes vs JD McDonagh vs Grayson Waller vs Joe Gary vs Axiom.

NXT Tag Team Championships: Pretty Deadly (C) vs The News Day

Are you excited for NXT Deadline? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!