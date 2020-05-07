New WWE Memorabilia Show "The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures" Coming to A&E

✖

WWE has a new show on the way thanks to the WWE Studios partnership with the A&E Network. According to a network press release, The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures is on the way and will star Triple H and Stephanie McMahon as they lead of a team of wrestlers and collectors "across the country the track down" iconic WWE memorabilia that had long thought to be lost. WWE and A&E have previously announced a series of biography specials for various WWE Hall of Famers, including "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Randy Savage.

"The network is also expanding its partnership with WWEÒ Studios for the new series 'The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures' (wt) which joins the previously announced greenlight of five 'Biography' specials showcasing WWE Legends 'Macho Man' Randy Savage®, 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper™, Booker T®, Stone Cold Steve Austin® and Shawn Michaels®," the release read.

The release also indicated what kind of memorabilia the team will be after.

"Throughout history, WWE's action-packed storylines have spawned iconic, one-of-a-kind memorabilia, most of which is lost in attics, hidden in boxes or even claimed by competitors," the release read. "Guided by McMahon and Levesque, the series will unearth these rare items in the hopes of preserving and sharing the legacy behind the memorable moments in WWE history. Episodes will feature exclusive WWE footage as well as unprecedented access to the WWE Archives, which holds more than 10,000 rarities including Andre the Giant's custom boots, Vince McMahon's cement-filled Corvette, The Undertaker's caskets and more. Over the course of ten one-hour episodes, WWE Superstars and Legends will give viewers a unique look into WWE history as they seek out the missing treasures that have left a lasting mark on pop culture."

