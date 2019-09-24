The Revival Reportedly Still Hadn’t Signed New WWE Contracts When They Won at Clash of Champions

Throughout 2019, WWE has gone out of its way to lock down various members of the roster to new lucrative, multi-year contracts in order for them to stay with the company and not be available for competing promotions around the country. But two men that they’ve haven’t signed on the dotted line, at least as of Sept. 15 at Clash of Champions, are The Revival — Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, the pair still hadn’t signed new deals as of that night, even though WWE had made a “renewed effort” to get both of them to stay. Regardless of their decision, the pair still became SmackDown Tag Team Champions at the show by beating Xavier Woods and Big E, and there’s no confirmation whether or not they’ve signed since then.

The drama between the tag team and the company first started in January when the pair reportedly asked for their release while backstage during an episode of Monday Night Raw. Dawson is under contract with the company until April 2020, while Wilder has an extra two months after WWE tacked on extra time he missed with an injury. According to Dawson’s father, who commented on the situation via Twitter, the pair were frustrated with how tag team wrestling was viewed by the company and WWE backstage officials asked for three months to turn things around for the division. It wasn’t long after the story initially got out that The Revival won the Raw Tag Team Championships for the first time, and they’re now on their third title reign on the main roster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether or not the pair are satisfied with how the tag team division is currently being used is anyone’s guess. While there’s plenty of promising tag teams at the moment (The Revival, The New Day, The Usos, The Viking Raiders, The O.C. and Heavy Machinery to name a few), the Raw tag division has been dominated lately by singles wrestlers forming new teams like Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.

Wilder addressed the release request in March in an interview with The Mirror, claiming what the pair wanted got “lost in translation.”

“There were some things that got out there that I don’t think people knew the full story about,” he said. “I don’t think it aggravated us, it kind of gave us… again, we like to be angry. We like to be mad at things and have something to fight for. So that gave us more fuel for the fire and we were like… ‘we’ll have fun with the Internet over that, as they don’t know what’s what, so we’re not going to tell them otherwise.’”