Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 4 Release Date

The WWE Network's latest documentary series, Undertaker: The Last Ride, has been widely praised over the last three weeks for offering a behind-the-scenes look at The Undertaker's last few years with the company and his struggles with finding a suitable way to retire. So far the series has covered everything from (what he felt was) a disappointing WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns, his subsequent hip surgery, his return to action against John Cena at WrestleMania 34 and his first two matches in Saudi Arabia, all while sprinkling in moments from earlier days in his career.

Unfortunately fans hoping to see Chapter 4 will have to wait a few weeks, as the next episode won't premiere on the WWE Network until June 14 — the same day as the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view. The fifth and final episode will air the following week. So far the only thing confirmed for Chapter 4 is the infamous Super ShowDown match between "The Deadman" and Goldberg, which both men have voiced their frustrations over ever since.

The last episode saw Taker, Triple H and Shawn Michaels all roast their tag team match from Crown Jewel 2018.

"It's with Kane and Taker, dude it's a night off, right," Triple H said while describing how he pitched the match to Michaels. "You'll come in there, we'll do a couple of crotch chops, we'll throw some glow sticks out, a couple of Superkicks, drop an elbow, it'll all be great. No problems, easy... except me and Taker are doing the 'once in a while' thing, Shawn hasn't wrestled in however many years, Kane's the mayor. It was like a bad comedy movie, it really is."

"It couldn't have gone any worse," Hunter added.

"It was a total train wreck, it was a disaster," Undertaker said.

"Whoa, goodness. It totally blew," Michaels said.

During the episode "The Phenom" (real name Mark Calaway) admitted to being jealous of how Michaels was able to enter retirement so easily way back at WrestleMania XXVI.

"I'm so envious of Shawn because he was able to walk away and be...he was good with it. Do I wish I had that kind of clarity? Absolutely," Undertaker said. "He had the clarity before going into the match. Hopefully, when I have the match I'm looking for, I have that clarity. 'Okay, that's it.'"

Calaway's most recent match took place at WrestleMania 36 back in April, where he faced AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.