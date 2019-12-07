When Will The Usos Make Their WWE Return?

Jey and Jimmy Uso have been absent from a WWE ring since the end of July and their futures remain as unclear now as when they they were pulled from a SummerSlam appearance in August.

The absence has also been affecting Naomi, who is married to Jimmy Uso. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported last week that Naomi is also being kept off of television due to the fact that the company is still not booking The Usos. That being said, Meltzer also reported almost three months ago that The Usos were close to a return and that proved to not be the case.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported during a Q&A that he’s heard nothing about the team being brought back despite asking sources several times. Mum has remained the word on when or where the former multiple time tag team champions will make their return.

The absence of the team comes on the heels of several legal issues over the last couple of years. Jimmy Uso was arrested for a DUI just days before the team’s final match on RAW on July 29th. This came just months after he had been arrested in Detroit following a dispute with a police officer when Naomi was pulled over for driving the wrong way down a one-way street. He was originally arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice, but later pleaded no contest as part of a plea deal.

Jey Uso was arrested in January 2018 in Texas for DUI after driving back from a WWE live event.

The team was scheduled to take part in an autograph signing event during SummerSlam weekend in Toronto this past August, but they were pulled from the appearance just a couple of days prior due to legal issues. Jimmy Uso was reportedly not being allowed into the country at the time due to the DUI arrest in July.

What are your feelings on The Uso's ongoing absence from WWE?