WWE: Vince McMahon Returning To Monday Night Raw

It seems big things are in store for Monday Night Raw next week, as the big boss himself Vince McMahon will be returning for the go home show.

WWE announced today that McMahon will be returning to television next Monday night, which would be worthwhile news on its own, but apparently, he is going to “shake things up”. This will be the first Raw after the upcoming TLC pay-per-view, so depending on how that plays out we could see some hints about what direction WWE is going after the show concludes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“BREAKING: This Monday night, @VinceMcMahon returns to #RAW to shake things up!”

BREAKING: This Monday night, @VinceMcMahon returns to #RAW to shake things up! — WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2018

The term “shake” brings past events like the superstar shake-up to mind, which allowed both brands to move parts around and give their respective shows some fresh blood. That could very well be on the docket for Monday, though that could be a bit too small of an event to have McMahon make an appearance for.

There’s always the possibility that he introduces some new superstars to the show, but it could also mean perhaps he is announcing that the brand split is coming to an end. That is just conjecture mind you, but at some point, the split will probably end. if it does though, we wouldn’t expect it until after WrestleMania.

First though we’ve got TLC to get through, and the card is pretty stacked at the moment. You can check out the full card for TLC below.

WWE Mixed Match Challenge Final – R-Truth and Carmella vs Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox

WWE Cruiserweight Championship – Champion Buddy Murphy vs Cedric Alexander

Chairs Match – Randy Orton vs Rey Mysterio

Tables Match – Natalya vs Ruby Riot

Ladder Match – Elias vs Bobby Lashley

Finn Balor vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Tag Team Championship – Champions The Bar vs The Usos vs The New Day

TLC Match – Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin

Intercontinental Championship – Champion Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose

Raw Women’s Championship – Champion Ronda Rousey vs Nia Jax

SmackDown Women’s Championship – Champion Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair vs Asuka

WWE Championship – Champion Daniel Bryan vs AJ Styles

TLC hits the WWE Network on Sunday, while Raw hits the USA Network on Monday.

Are you excited to see McMahon return to Raw? What do you think the shake-up is? Let us know in the comments!