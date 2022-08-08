WWE: Rumor Killer Reports About Vince McMahon Still Running the Company Drop

Vince McMahon officially announced his retirement from all his positions in WWE on July 22, 2022. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were quickly named as the new Co-CEOs of the company, while Paul "Triple H" Levesque stepped in as the new Head of Creative. And while some of Levesque's booking tendencies have already made their way to WWE programming, there are still conspiracy theories out there that Vince is still calling the shots given his status as he's the majority shareholder of company stock. Both Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and Mike Johnson of PWInsider released reports on Monday shooting down that idea.

Sapp wrote that multiple higher-ups in the company told him that wasn't the case during SummerSlam weekend. He quoted one of them saying, "If Vince McMahon was still involved to any degree, neither Summerslam or WWE Raw would have resembled what they looked like. Dakota would not have been brought back, Raw would have been several Summerslam rematches."

Both reports stated that he hasn't been involved in any meetings since his retirement announcement, with Sapp noting that Levesque has gone out of his way to change the backstage environment in his first few weeks. Johnson also pointed out the legal trouble McMahon could face — "For one, it would be illegal for a publicly traded company to do such a thing and if that was outed, all hell would break loose on a criminal level. One source noted that they could understand why someone could believe that such a thing could be possible with McMahon family members involved but the way the corporate structure of the company is laid out with Nick Khan, the Board of Directors, etc. there are lots of checks and balances to prevent such a thing from happening."

Levesque discussed his new role in WWE during a media scrum during SummerSlam weekend in Nashville. He said, "The intent is to continue the legacy of what has been going on, what made me fall in love with this business that he created, and to take it to new levels. To take it beyond where it is now. The only way we're going to do that is with a team. That's with Steph[anie McMahon], that's with Nick Khan, that's with myself, that's with Kevin Dunn, that's with everybody that is here, that is with all this talent. We have the greatest, hardest-working talent in the world. I have no doubt in mind, with this team, we can do it."