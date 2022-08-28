WWE: Watch Riddle Help Liv Morgan Counter Shayna Baszler's Kirifuda Clutch

Liv Morgan will be defending her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle against Shayna Baszler, and she is wasting no time in getting prepped for the sure-to-be physical throwdown. Baszler has already attempted to wear Morgan down by targeting her injured arm on SmackDown, but there is also the threat of Baszler's always lethal Kirifuda Clutch. Morgan is preparing for that too though, and she's getting some help from fellow WWE superstar Riddle to make sure that she can escape that move should the need arise. Morgan trained with Riddle at the Daniel Gracie Orange County, and you can watch some of their training session below.

The video shows Riddle applying the Kirifuda Clutch and walking Morgan through how to counter it, which then causes the opponent to kick out into a position that sets them up perfectly for a submission. That wasn't the only maneuver they went through, and Morgan shared a video of that clip on social media. You can check that out below as well.

Morgan is set on continuing her Title reign and looks to take down Baszler at Clash at the Castle to do just that. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Morgan talked about how life has changed since becoming SmackDown Women's Champion, and she is still getting used to the schedule.

"[Being called SmackDown Women's Champion] feels so normal, but I'm still getting used to the schedule. The schedule's very weird to me, still. Every Friday, I think it's Monday, and the live events. It's just different. I'm getting used to that aspect, but as far as being called champ [is concerned], it's my whole entire life," Morgan said.

Morgan also talked about how important her fans and the support from them on social media was to her ascension to becoming a Champion and how it continues to play a role in her Title reign.

"I feel like my fans have watched me grow up in general," Morgan said. "I signed to WWE when I was 20 years old and I'm now 28. They watched me grow and learn this business the best I can to eventually where they started rooting for me because of the familiarity and watching me for so long.

"I've taken advantage of social media in that I want to talk to my fans and I want to see what's going on. I want to see what they're thinking and what they're feeling. I don't think I'd be in this position without them, but it's so true."

