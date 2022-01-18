WWE: Why Raw and NXT Will Air on Syfy in February

WWE fans who tune into USA Network every Monday and Tuesday night will need to change up their routine for the next two weeks, as today it announced that Monday Night Raw and NXT will be airing on Syfy and not USA Network. The February 7th and February 14th episodes of Monday Night Raw will air on Syfy at 8 PM EST, while the February 8th and February 15th episodes of NXT will also air at 8 PM EST on their respective Tuesdays. As for why that would be because of USA’s coverage of the Winter Olympics from Beijing (via PW Insider).

Taking the place of Raw on February 7th and NXT on February 8th will be the Men’s Figure Skating competition, while the Freestyle Skiing competition will take the place of Raw on February 14th. Taking the spot of NXT’s February 15th episode will be the Men’s Curling or Men’s Skiing competitions.

Raw will be in Denver on February 7th, while February 14th’s Raw will be in Indianapolis. That last one will also be the go-home show for Elimination Chamber. Next up though is the Royal Rumble, which will be located in St. Louis, and you can find the current Royal Rumble card and confirmed entrants below.

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble (Johnny Knoxville, Big E, AJ Styles, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Sheamus, Damian Priest, TBA)

Women’s Royal Rumble (Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, TBA)

