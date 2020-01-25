WWE Worlds Collide: Final Card, Start Time, How To Watch

WWE kicks off two big days in Houston, Texas tonight with their second annual Worlds Collide event.

Rather than presenting a traditional NXT TakeOver event to pair up with the Royal Rumble as the company has done in years past, WWE opted to present the Worlds Collide event instead. The show features talent from both the NXT North American brand and their NXT UK counterparts. This is the second year in a row WWE has presented a Worlds Collide event, with last year’s inaugural event happening on February 2nd, 2019. The name of the event calls back to a famed show that WCW co-produced with AAA in 1994.

The final card for tonight is as follows:

Imperium (NXT UK Champion Walter, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and Alexander Wolfe) vs. The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong)

NXT Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Toni Storm

Finn Bálor vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match

Angel Garza (c) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks

DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Mustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate)

Mia Yim vs. NXT UK Champion Kay Lee Ray

WWE Worlds Collide begins at 7:00 p.m. Eastern. It will stream live via the WWE Network.

