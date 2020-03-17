WWE Fans Shocked by WWE’s Decision to Move WrestleMania 36 to the Performance Center

WWE confirmed on Monday night that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania 36 will be moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. And just like with last week’s SmackDown and all three episodes of live WWE television this week, the show will go on without any fans in attendance. Needless to say, fans were shocked when they heard the news, as the idea of holding an event as massive as WrestleMania in front of an empty crowd is unprecedented.

Though the location has changed, the card has not. Here it is, as of Monday:

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women’s Championship Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker

Check out some of the best reactions to WWE’s decision in the list below.

A Sad Reality

Drew McIntyre when he wins the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/pEyp12xjTU — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) March 16, 2020

Well There’s an Idea

Very excited for WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Z3d0ZsHmCJ — Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) March 16, 2020

Dang

WrestleMania at the performance center.



No crowd.



Essential personnel only.



No pirate ship shenanigans.



No extravagant pyro. pic.twitter.com/7tTPMnB4AY — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) March 16, 2020

Always an Upside

At least fucking Pitbull won’t be there #WrestleMania — Ross Tweddell (@RossOnRasslin) March 16, 2020

The Drake Curse Strikes

” Man this mf cursed wrestlemania ” pic.twitter.com/w4LLwJzugV — إلياس (@ilyassWillDraw) March 16, 2020

A No-Win Situation

Realistically, we have no idea when the whole social distancing thing is going to get back to “Normal”, some experts are saying July or August, maybe even longer.



I think Vince may have had to make a decision between doing Mania now, in front of nobody, or not doing Mania at all — Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) March 16, 2020

This Is Just The Beginning