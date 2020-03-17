WWE Fans Shocked by WWE’s Decision to Move WrestleMania 36 to the Performance Center

WWE confirmed on Monday night that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania 36 will be moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. And just like with last week’s SmackDown and all three episodes of live WWE television this week, the show will go on without any fans in attendance. Needless to say, fans were shocked when they heard the news, as the idea of holding an event as massive as WrestleMania in front of an empty crowd is unprecedented.
Though the location has changed, the card has not. Here it is, as of Monday:
- WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre
- WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns
- John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
- Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler
- NXT Women’s Championship Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
- AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker
Check out some of the best reactions to WWE’s decision in the list below.
A Sad Reality
Drew McIntyre when he wins the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/pEyp12xjTU— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@Mckenzieas93) March 16, 2020
Well There’s an Idea
Very excited for WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Z3d0ZsHmCJ— Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) March 16, 2020
Dang
WrestleMania at the performance center.— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) March 16, 2020
No crowd.
Essential personnel only.
No pirate ship shenanigans.
No extravagant pyro. pic.twitter.com/7tTPMnB4AY
Always an Upside
At least fucking Pitbull won’t be there #WrestleMania— Ross Tweddell (@RossOnRasslin) March 16, 2020
The Drake Curse Strikes
” Man this mf cursed wrestlemania ” pic.twitter.com/w4LLwJzugV— إلياس (@ilyassWillDraw) March 16, 2020
A No-Win Situation
Realistically, we have no idea when the whole social distancing thing is going to get back to “Normal”, some experts are saying July or August, maybe even longer.— Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) March 16, 2020
I think Vince may have had to make a decision between doing Mania now, in front of nobody, or not doing Mania at all
This Is Just The Beginning
There are a TON of logistical questions still in holding #WrestleMania at the WWE Performance Center, especially as circumstances will continue to evolve. How many people will be allowed on-site? Will matches be pre-taped? How much of the card makes air? #WWE— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 16, 2020