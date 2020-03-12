WWE WrestleMania 36 Officially Moved to WWE Performance Center Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE officially announced on Monday that WrestleMania 36 has been moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on April 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE released an official statement on Monday, which read, "In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

WWE made no mention of refunds for people who paid tickets for the original event.

Starting with this past Friday's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, all episodes of live WWE programming have been moved to the Performance Center with no audience in attendance as a result of coronavirus.

The @WWE has confirmed #WrestleMania will be relocated from Tampa Bay, FL to the @WWEPC in Orlando, FL. pic.twitter.com/BU49sEOV6S — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 16, 2020

WWE had put out a statement last week saying they were working on contingency plans in case the event was canceled. Tampa city officials had made it clear that unless WWE canceled/postponed/rescheduled the show on their own, they would make the decision for them by this Thursday.

"We know that right now WrestleMania is out about three weeks, and we came to the conclusion [that] right now we don't want to pull that plug," Hillsborough County district commissioner Les Miller said in an emergency meeting last Thursday. "However, we wanted to give it at least a week to see what was going to happen, if the WWE was going to do anything at all. And if that don't, at that point I would suggest we do bring this body back together in an emergency meeting to discuss what we do at that point in time."

Here's the card for the show as of this writing:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women's Championship Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

