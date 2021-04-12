WWE Reportedly Changed the Finish to One of WrestleMania 37's Biggest Matches Days Before the Show

✖

Heading into WrestleMania 37 weekend, the match between Randy Orton and The Fiend had the most questions surrounding it. Based on everything that has happened since last December the bout seemed to be setting up more supernatural antics from Wyatt and Alexa Bliss, with some speculating that it might turn into another Firefly Fun House Match like when Wyatt took on John Cena at WrestleMania 36. But that didn't happen, and other than a haunting transformation by Alexa Bliss and The Fiend returning to his original form there was very little tying back to the storyline involving the three. Orton simply used the distraction caused by Bliss' appearance to hit a single RKO, pick up the victory and run away.

According to Fightful Select, a lot changed about the match in the days leading up to Sunday night. Wyatt was reportedly slotted to win as of Friday only for Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard to change up the finish over the weekend. Everyone involved also reportedly didn't know what the "endgame" of the storyline was meant to be other than that Orton would get written off of television for an extended period of time.

No word yet on what's in store for the three of them, though Wyatt did take to Twitter on Monday to tease that the finish was more of a betrayal from Bliss than anything else.

WM. Historic. One of a kind, only here at #wwe you can see the spectacle! Also, I was charged 20 thousand dollars for my family (wife and 5 kids) to watch dad rassle fight a demon.... and WIN! — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) April 12, 2021

Check out the full results from WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre

Natalya & Tamina def. Lana & Naomi, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, Riott Squad, Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Cesaro def. Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles & Omos def. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

Braun Strowman def. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest def. The Miz and John Morrison

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Sasha Banks

