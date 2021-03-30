Report: Why the WrestleMania 37 Tickets Were Originally Delayed From Going On Sale

✖

WWE initially announced earlier this month that tickets for WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium were going to go on sale on March 16. But those plans were canceled and the Monday Night Raw commentary team stated the night before (March 15) that a new sale date would be later determined. That date was later confirmed for March 19, along with the announcement that only 25,000 tickets would be sold for each night due to COVID-19 precautions.

Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba released a new report via the Living The Gimmick Podcast Patreon page on Tuesday that further explained why the initial delay happened. Simply put, the contract between WWE and Raymond James Stadium officials wasn't signed until late in the evening on March 16.

"The contract was officially executed, on WWE's end, March 16 at 8:26 p.m. ET. Stadium management itself signed off on the deal a few hours later," Alba reported. "This is notable, because WrestleMania tickets had been scheduled to go on-sale early in the day March 16. They were promoted as such as Monday Night Raw the day before was on-air, but midway through the broadcast, it was announced the ticket sale would be delayed as WWE was still finalizing plans."

WrestleMania 37 will take place inside the football stadium on April 10-11. You can see the updated card for the show below:

Night One

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two