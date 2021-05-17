WWE WrestleMania Backlash: Roman Reigns Calls Out Daniel Bryan In The Ring

✖

This WWE WrestleMania Backlash had Roman Reigns defending his Universal Championship Title from Cesaro, but that didn't stop him from calling out Daniel Bryan halfway through his match. With Reigns recently defeating Daniel Bryan, banning him from Smackdown in the process, Roman doesn't seem scared to rub salt in the wound. Reigns has continued to remain the unstoppable force in World Wrestling Entertainment with the Universal Championship, following a major character shift that had his side joined by Paul Heyman, attempting to prove that he is the "Tribal Chief" amongst his family.

Cesaro has made a lot of headlines thanks to his previous rivalry with Seth Rollins, especially following the stellar match they had in this year's WrestleMania, but Roman Reigns had something else in mind. As a part of this match, Cesaro stated that he would bring Daniel Bryan back to Smackdown, with Roman's beating on him making that return seem all the less unlikely. Reigns has been on a path of destruction since the build-up to WrestleMania when the Tribal Chief was able to eliminate Edge and Daniel Bryan and he definitely isn't afraid to add insult to injury when it comes to Bryan's current status.

(Photo: WWE)

The Uso brothers have long since declared that Reigns is the "head of the table" within their family, seeing Jimmy and Jey deciding to reunite under the banner of Roman's flag. With the family remaining intact, we'll have to wait and see if there will be another opponent that will be able to take down Reigns at this point.

Cesaro had this to say about his Universal Championship Match at WrestleMania Backlash:

"It means the world to me. It means that hard work pays off and it means that all the pain and sacrifice was worth it, and that... It doesn't mean that I will stop working less hard, by the way. It sounds like, 'Oh, you'll reach the goal. Now just go eat some cake.' But to me, it's kind of looking back, and all the sleepless nights or doubts that I had, they were not justified. I'm challenging for the universal title this Sunday. And I feel like there's a lot of people that came on that journey with me, and because it took so long, it means so much more,"

What did you think about this beatdown between Reigns and Cesaro? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.