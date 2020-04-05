Edge Confirmed He Had Talks With AEW Prior to Re-Signing With WWE

Edge made his shocking return to the wrestling world back in the 2019 Men’s Royal Rumble match, and will wrestle in a one-on-one bout for the first time in nine years on Sunday night when he faces Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match. But, as he explained in his new WWE 24 special, Edge’s return to wrestling was almost very different. He confirmed that shortly after his surprise appearance at the 2019 SummerSlam, All Elite Wrestling reached out about the possibility of him signing with the young company. He said their offer was what helped him get the ball rolling on making a comeback.

“SummerSlam happens, and then from there another company within the industry contacted me,” Edge said. “They said they were interested and wanted to know if I could wrestle and at this point, I didn’t know if I could. So before I did anything, I decided I needed to go find out.”E

Edge told AEW officials that before he would consider signing a deal, he’d need to speak with Vince McMahon first.

Some discussions were had,” Edge said. “The one thing that I told them through all of this is: when you give me your offer, I need to go talk to Vince [McMahon]. He’s done right by me my entire career. He gave me my chance, he gave me my shot. Trusted me to be able to pull off a lot of things, be a pillar for his shows. To be counted on as one of his generals, that goes a long way with me. I reached out to Vince and said I need to come talk to you this weekend and it needs to be face to face. I don’t want to do it through text or phone calls.”

McMahon made it clear he wanted Edge back.

“So, I went and sat down with him and I told him everything. It wasn’t like trying to get a bidding war going or anything, WWE didn’t even know whether this was possible, I didn’t know if it was possible,” he added. “He said ‘Well, it needs to happen here. Let’s get you out to our doctors, you can take your impact testing and go through all of the testing.”

