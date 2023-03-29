WWE Making Notable Change to WrestleMania's Hell in a Cell Match

For the third time in his career and the second time since returning to the ring in January 2020, Edge will step inside Hell in a Cell. The Rated-R Superstar is set to settle his blood feud with former ally Finn Balor inside the solid steel structure at WWE WrestleMania 39, marking just the fourth time that the iconic match stipulation has been brought to the Showcase of the Immortals. While Edge is somewhat of a cage match veteran, this is uncharted territory for Balor, as this weekend represents his Hell in a Cell debut.

There's no way to make this match type comforting for the in-ring competitors, but fans will be treated to a familiar version of the structure at WWE WrestleMania 39. According to PWInsider Elite, WWE will be bringing back the silver and black Hell in a Cell for the Hollywood-based show. It was added that the retro version of the cage is currently hanging above the ring at SoFi Stadium as WrestleMania construction gets underway.

This all but retires the critically-panned red version of Hell in a Cell. The scarlet steel debuted in 2018 during the match type's self-titled pay-per-view and was the go-to design for the next five years. Contests like Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, and most recently Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins were all competed inside the red Hell in a Cell.

Ditching the red continues WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque's eagerness to bring prestige back to Hell in a Cell. Speaking to ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley at the WWE Survivor Series press conference last fall, Triple H noted that he wants the cage stipulation to be a "blow off" rather than a spot on the calendar.

"Hell in a Cell stepping away [as a premium live event], for me... I think there's a lot of feeling that Hell in a Cell is one of those things that it's a giant blow-off. If you're calling somebody out at the end of something, you can challenge them to the Hell in a Cell," Triple H said. "I hear this speculation among fans a lot, and all of you (reporters) as well: Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank, Elimination Chamber. I think we have to re-evaluate all of that. I think we have to look at that. It's really looking at the overall calendar and saying what is the best place to put this? What is the best way to entertain our fans? What makes the most sense, one after the other?"

WWE WrestleMania 39 goes down this Saturday, April 1st and this Sunday, April 2nd.