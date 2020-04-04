WWE

WWE Fans Are Confused About Fake Jack Sparrow at WrestleMania

Wrestling fans were welcomed to WrestleMania in an interesting way this year: an intro video […]

By

Wrestling fans were welcomed to WrestleMania in an interesting way this year: an intro video featuring a narrator that sounded an awful lot like Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean. The imitator had wrestling fans confused on social media, was this actually Johnny Depp? No, but whoever it was did a pretty good job in channeling the famous actor and his character from the Pirates franchise.

The video also featured the classic AC/DC song “For Those About To Rock” toward the end.

Check out some reactions from fans below.

