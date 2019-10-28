Watch: Xavier Woods Shares Footage From Injury at WWE Australia Live Event

Xavier Woods took to Instagram on Monday with new footage of the Achilles injury he suffered during WWE’s recent live event in Sydney Australia. In the video, titled “The Many Phases of the #OffSeason,” Woods shows a sequence between he and Dash Wilder from a tag match involving The New Day and The Revival. Late in the clip the moment of the injury is show, as Woods turned his body to try and run the ropes on for his leg to twist awkwardly. The match suddenly stopped as a referee ran over to check on him and threw up the “X” sign with his arms.

The clip is set to “Behind These Hazel Eyes” by Kelly Clarkson and also features video of Woods laying down on a couch looking depressed. WWE confirmed Woods’ injury on Oct. 22, and it was confirmed that he underwent surgery later in the week.

View this post on Instagram The many phases of the #OffSeason A post shared by Austin Creed (@xavierwoodsphd) on Oct 28, 2019 at 1:04pm PDT

Despite his injury, Woods has made it clear on social media that he won’t slow down his non-wrestling projects, including his successful YouTube channel UpUpDownDown.

“Mans is injured,” Woods tweeted shortly after news of the injury broke. “I’ll keep yall updated but as of right now I’m gonna stream a lot. Gonna hit cons a lot. Gonna post sponsored tweets a lot. Gonna eat pizza a lot. So many things to do! 1st cosplay coming next Saturday, I’m already laughing about it.”

Updaaaaaaate – for those of you asking what exactly happened in the first place. I was on top of my treehouse and someone yelled that my epidermis was showing….https://t.co/lTgxrMaBjE pic.twitter.com/nXDep1KWDl — Austin Creed’s Off Season (@XavierWoodsPhD) October 25, 2019

It’s unclear how long Woods will be out of action for, as reports have ranged from six months of recovery up to a full year. Since signing with the company in 2010, Woods has gone on to be one third of the incredibly successful New Day trio, holding tag team championship gold for a combined 705 days across six reigns.

Even with Woods out of action, Kofi Kingston and Big E will still compete in the upcoming nine-time World Cup tag team turmoil match at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Thursday. Other teams in the bout include The O.C., The Revival, The Viking Raiders, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, The B Team, Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.